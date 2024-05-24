RapidFort Runtime Protection Logo

RapidFort Runtime Protection

by RapidFort

Runtime protection & container hardening platform for Kubernetes environments

Cloud Security Commercial
Cloud|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Runtime SecurityKubernetesCveCis+1
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Cloud Security26 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

RapidFort Runtime Protection Description

RapidFort Runtime Protection is a Software Attack Surface Management (SASM) platform that provides runtime monitoring and automated container hardening for production environments. The platform analyzes real execution paths within containers to identify and remove unused software components, reducing the attack surface by up to 90% while maintaining less than 1% runtime overhead. The solution generates unique fingerprints for profiled containers and continuously monitors runtime clusters to detect unusual application behavior. It combines deep binary scanning with baseline profiling to filter out unreachable vulnerabilities and provide actionable alerts when anomalies are detected. RapidFort automates CVE lifecycle management by identifying vulnerabilities within execution paths and removing components that are not actively used. The platform integrates automated alignment with CIS and STIG benchmarks for compliance purposes. Deployment is performed through a Helm chart in Kubernetes clusters, where the platform automatically scans and profiles pods to establish baseline container activity. The system provides visibility into production environments and identifies vulnerabilities as they arise, enabling DevSecOps teams to remediate risks quickly. The platform reduces workload size, improves security posture, and minimizes the number of patches, alerts, and vulnerabilities that teams need to manage. It works alongside existing vulnerability scanning tools to augment reporting with execution path filtering capabilities.

RapidFort Runtime Protection FAQ

Common questions about RapidFort Runtime Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

RapidFort Runtime Protection is Runtime protection & container hardening platform for Kubernetes environments developed by RapidFort. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Runtime Security, Kubernetes, CVE.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

CloudMatos Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM) Solution Logo
CloudMatos Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM) Solution

KSPM solution for detecting and remediating Kubernetes misconfigurations

0
Software Supply Chain Security Platform Logo
Software Supply Chain Security Platform

Container security platform that removes unused components to reduce CVEs

0
RapidFort DevTime Protection Tools Logo
RapidFort DevTime Protection Tools

Container scanning, profiling & vulnerability mgmt with runtime-aware insights

0
Sysdig Container and Kubernetes Security Logo
Sysdig Container and Kubernetes Security

Container and Kubernetes security platform with runtime visibility and detection

0
StackRox Logo
StackRox

Container security platform for Kubernetes with runtime protection & policies

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox