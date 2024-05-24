RapidFort Runtime Protection
Runtime protection & container hardening platform for Kubernetes environments
RapidFort Runtime Protection
Runtime protection & container hardening platform for Kubernetes environments
RapidFort Runtime Protection Description
RapidFort Runtime Protection is a Software Attack Surface Management (SASM) platform that provides runtime monitoring and automated container hardening for production environments. The platform analyzes real execution paths within containers to identify and remove unused software components, reducing the attack surface by up to 90% while maintaining less than 1% runtime overhead. The solution generates unique fingerprints for profiled containers and continuously monitors runtime clusters to detect unusual application behavior. It combines deep binary scanning with baseline profiling to filter out unreachable vulnerabilities and provide actionable alerts when anomalies are detected. RapidFort automates CVE lifecycle management by identifying vulnerabilities within execution paths and removing components that are not actively used. The platform integrates automated alignment with CIS and STIG benchmarks for compliance purposes. Deployment is performed through a Helm chart in Kubernetes clusters, where the platform automatically scans and profiles pods to establish baseline container activity. The system provides visibility into production environments and identifies vulnerabilities as they arise, enabling DevSecOps teams to remediate risks quickly. The platform reduces workload size, improves security posture, and minimizes the number of patches, alerts, and vulnerabilities that teams need to manage. It works alongside existing vulnerability scanning tools to augment reporting with execution path filtering capabilities.
RapidFort Runtime Protection FAQ
Common questions about RapidFort Runtime Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
RapidFort Runtime Protection is Runtime protection & container hardening platform for Kubernetes environments developed by RapidFort. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Runtime Security, Kubernetes, CVE.
ALTERNATIVES
KSPM solution for detecting and remediating Kubernetes misconfigurations
Container security platform that removes unused components to reduce CVEs
Container scanning, profiling & vulnerability mgmt with runtime-aware insights
Container and Kubernetes security platform with runtime visibility and detection
Container security platform for Kubernetes with runtime protection & policies
POPULAR
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox