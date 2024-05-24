RapidFort Runtime Protection Description

RapidFort Runtime Protection is a Software Attack Surface Management (SASM) platform that provides runtime monitoring and automated container hardening for production environments. The platform analyzes real execution paths within containers to identify and remove unused software components, reducing the attack surface by up to 90% while maintaining less than 1% runtime overhead. The solution generates unique fingerprints for profiled containers and continuously monitors runtime clusters to detect unusual application behavior. It combines deep binary scanning with baseline profiling to filter out unreachable vulnerabilities and provide actionable alerts when anomalies are detected. RapidFort automates CVE lifecycle management by identifying vulnerabilities within execution paths and removing components that are not actively used. The platform integrates automated alignment with CIS and STIG benchmarks for compliance purposes. Deployment is performed through a Helm chart in Kubernetes clusters, where the platform automatically scans and profiles pods to establish baseline container activity. The system provides visibility into production environments and identifies vulnerabilities as they arise, enabling DevSecOps teams to remediate risks quickly. The platform reduces workload size, improves security posture, and minimizes the number of patches, alerts, and vulnerabilities that teams need to manage. It works alongside existing vulnerability scanning tools to augment reporting with execution path filtering capabilities.