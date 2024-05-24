Xcitium Kubernetes Security Posture Management Logo

Xcitium Kubernetes Security Posture Management

Kubernetes security posture management with compliance monitoring and risk assessment

Xcitium Kubernetes Security Posture Management Description

Xcitium Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM) is a platform designed to secure and maintain compliance within Kubernetes environments. The solution provides continuous monitoring of Kubernetes clusters to ensure adherence to industry standards and regulatory requirements, delivering instant alerts and detailed reports on security posture. The platform employs automated risk assessment using advanced algorithms to continuously evaluate Kubernetes clusters, identifying vulnerabilities and misconfigurations that could compromise security. It enforces best practices for Kubernetes configuration management, detecting and correcting misconfigurations while providing actionable recommendations to maintain optimal settings. KSPM integrates with DevOps processes to embed security throughout the application development lifecycle, ensuring security is maintained from development through deployment. The platform includes automated remediation capabilities that apply predefined actions or recommended fixes to security issues, reducing manual intervention requirements and enabling swift resolution of identified problems. The solution provides comprehensive visibility into Kubernetes infrastructure security through detailed reports and analytics. These reports help organizations track security performance, identify trends, and make informed decisions to enhance their security posture. Real-time threat detection capabilities monitor for active threats within the Kubernetes environment, enabling rapid response to security incidents.

Xcitium Kubernetes Security Posture Management FAQ

Common questions about Xcitium Kubernetes Security Posture Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Xcitium Kubernetes Security Posture Management is Kubernetes security posture management with compliance monitoring and risk assessment developed by Xcitium. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Kubernetes Security, Container Security, Cloud Security.

