Plexicus Container Security
Container security platform scanning images, enforcing K8s policies & runtime
Plexicus Container Security
Container security platform scanning images, enforcing K8s policies & runtime
Plexicus Container Security Description
Plexicus Container Security is a container security platform that provides protection across the build, deploy, and runtime stages of containerized applications. The platform scans Docker container images to detect CVEs, hardcoded secrets, and compliance risks across registries. It enforces Kubernetes policies including RBAC, Pod Security Standards, and network policies. The platform performs runtime threat detection to identify cryptojacking, privilege escalation, and lateral movement with automated response capabilities. It includes supply chain security features such as SBOM generation, license validation, and container image signing. Plexicus integrates with CI/CD pipelines including GitLab, Jenkins, and GitHub Actions to enable security monitoring during development. The platform scans container images during the build process to identify vulnerabilities in base images, OS packages, and dependencies before deployment. The solution supports connections to container registries and Kubernetes clusters, providing visibility and defense mechanisms across multi-stage container environments. It includes policy enforcement capabilities to prevent misconfigurations from reaching production environments.
FEATURED
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.