Plexicus Container Security Logo

Plexicus Container Security

Container security platform scanning images, enforcing K8s policies & runtime

Cloud Security
Commercial
Visit website
0

Plexicus Container Security Description

Plexicus Container Security is a container security platform that provides protection across the build, deploy, and runtime stages of containerized applications. The platform scans Docker container images to detect CVEs, hardcoded secrets, and compliance risks across registries. It enforces Kubernetes policies including RBAC, Pod Security Standards, and network policies. The platform performs runtime threat detection to identify cryptojacking, privilege escalation, and lateral movement with automated response capabilities. It includes supply chain security features such as SBOM generation, license validation, and container image signing. Plexicus integrates with CI/CD pipelines including GitLab, Jenkins, and GitHub Actions to enable security monitoring during development. The platform scans container images during the build process to identify vulnerabilities in base images, OS packages, and dependencies before deployment. The solution supports connections to container registries and Kubernetes clusters, providing visibility and defense mechanisms across multi-stage container environments. It includes policy enforcement capabilities to prevent misconfigurations from reaching production environments.

FEATURED

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Services Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO Services

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
494
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
454
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
161
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
101
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

10
TestSavantAI Logo
TestSavantAI

Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.

5
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

5
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo
Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

5
View Popular Tools →