Plexicus Container Security Description

Plexicus Container Security is a container security platform that provides protection across the build, deploy, and runtime stages of containerized applications. The platform scans Docker container images to detect CVEs, hardcoded secrets, and compliance risks across registries. It enforces Kubernetes policies including RBAC, Pod Security Standards, and network policies. The platform performs runtime threat detection to identify cryptojacking, privilege escalation, and lateral movement with automated response capabilities. It includes supply chain security features such as SBOM generation, license validation, and container image signing. Plexicus integrates with CI/CD pipelines including GitLab, Jenkins, and GitHub Actions to enable security monitoring during development. The platform scans container images during the build process to identify vulnerabilities in base images, OS packages, and dependencies before deployment. The solution supports connections to container registries and Kubernetes clusters, providing visibility and defense mechanisms across multi-stage container environments. It includes policy enforcement capabilities to prevent misconfigurations from reaching production environments.