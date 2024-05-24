Chainguard Zero-CVE Images Description

Chainguard Zero-CVE Images provides hardened container and virtual machine images designed to minimize vulnerabilities in software supply chains. The product offers a catalog of over 1,800 container images that are rebuilt from source daily to maintain security posture. The images are designed to contain zero known CVEs at the time of release, with a remediation service level agreement of 7 days for critical vulnerabilities and 14 days for high, medium, and low severity CVEs. Each image includes build-time generated Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs) and digitally signed attestations to provide transparency into software components. The product targets DevOps, Platform, and Security teams seeking to standardize open source software adoption while reducing vulnerability remediation costs. Images can be customized through Chainguard Custom Assembly to meet specific organizational requirements without requiring teams to maintain their own image hardening processes. The service aims to reduce the operational burden of maintaining secure container images by handling ongoing CVE remediation, patching, and backporting. Organizations can leverage purpose-built images or customize them according to their use cases while maintaining compliance requirements including FedRAMP and FIPS-certified cryptography support.