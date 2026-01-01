Sec1 ConTek
Container security scanner for Docker images with vulnerability detection
Sec1 ConTek Description
Sec1 ConTek is a container security scanner designed to identify vulnerabilities in Docker images. The tool performs layer-by-layer analysis of container images to detect security issues in OS packages, third-party libraries, and custom configurations. ConTek provides compliance auditing capabilities for industry standards including PCI-DSS, HIPAA, NIST, and CIS. The scanner integrates with CI/CD pipelines to automate security scanning during the development workflow, preventing vulnerabilities from reaching production environments. The tool offers automated remediation suggestions for detected vulnerabilities, providing developers with actionable steps to address security issues. ConTek incorporates AI-powered analysis and threat intelligence to identify and predict potential vulnerabilities. ConTek supports integration with multiple container registries including Docker, AWS ECR, Azure Container Registry, Google Cloud Container Registry, JFrog Artifactory, Oracle Container Registry, and IBM Cloud Container Registry. The scanner is designed to minimize false positives through advanced algorithms and provides detailed explanations for detected vulnerabilities. The tool enables security teams to scan container images before deployment, ensuring comprehensive coverage across all layers of Docker images while maintaining scan efficiency to avoid disrupting development workflows.
Sec1 ConTek FAQ
