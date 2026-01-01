Snyk Container
Container & Kubernetes vulnerability scanning with automated remediation
Snyk Container
Container & Kubernetes vulnerability scanning with automated remediation
Snyk Container Description
Snyk Container is a container and Kubernetes security solution that scans container images and workloads for vulnerabilities throughout the software development lifecycle. The tool identifies security issues in base images, open source dependencies, and Dockerfile commands. The product provides automated remediation capabilities through base image recommendations and one-click upgrades. It integrates with Git repositories to scan pull requests before merging and enables daily monitoring for newly discovered vulnerabilities. The tool can be deployed in CI/CD pipelines to scan during build processes and test running environments. Snyk Container includes priority scoring that uses risk signals such as exploit maturity and insecure workload configurations to help teams focus on critical issues. It monitors containers running in Kubernetes clusters, detects newly deployed and updated workloads, and identifies potentially unsafe settings in Kubernetes configurations. The solution supports multiple container registries including Docker Hub, Amazon ECR, Microsoft ACR, Google GCR, JFrog Artifactory, VMware Harbor, and Red Hat Quay. It works with various Kubernetes platforms such as Amazon EKS, Azure AKS, Google GKE, Red Hat OpenShift, and VMware Tanzu Grid. The tool supports multiple base operating systems including Amazon Linux, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Alpine Linux, Debian, Ubuntu, CentOS, and Oracle Linux. Snyk Container provides reporting capabilities with an auditable inventory of dependencies and context-aware prioritization. Alerts can be sent via Slack, Jira, email, or custom integrations. The product is part of Snyk's developer security platform and can be bundled with Snyk Open Source.
Snyk Container FAQ
Common questions about Snyk Container including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Snyk Container is Container & Kubernetes vulnerability scanning with automated remediation developed by Snyk. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with CI CD, Cloud Security, Container Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership