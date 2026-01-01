Snyk Container Logo

Snyk Container

Container & Kubernetes vulnerability scanning with automated remediation

Cloud Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Snyk Container Description

Snyk Container is a container and Kubernetes security solution that scans container images and workloads for vulnerabilities throughout the software development lifecycle. The tool identifies security issues in base images, open source dependencies, and Dockerfile commands. The product provides automated remediation capabilities through base image recommendations and one-click upgrades. It integrates with Git repositories to scan pull requests before merging and enables daily monitoring for newly discovered vulnerabilities. The tool can be deployed in CI/CD pipelines to scan during build processes and test running environments. Snyk Container includes priority scoring that uses risk signals such as exploit maturity and insecure workload configurations to help teams focus on critical issues. It monitors containers running in Kubernetes clusters, detects newly deployed and updated workloads, and identifies potentially unsafe settings in Kubernetes configurations. The solution supports multiple container registries including Docker Hub, Amazon ECR, Microsoft ACR, Google GCR, JFrog Artifactory, VMware Harbor, and Red Hat Quay. It works with various Kubernetes platforms such as Amazon EKS, Azure AKS, Google GKE, Red Hat OpenShift, and VMware Tanzu Grid. The tool supports multiple base operating systems including Amazon Linux, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Alpine Linux, Debian, Ubuntu, CentOS, and Oracle Linux. Snyk Container provides reporting capabilities with an auditable inventory of dependencies and context-aware prioritization. Alerts can be sent via Slack, Jira, email, or custom integrations. The product is part of Snyk's developer security platform and can be bundled with Snyk Open Source.

Snyk Container FAQ

Common questions about Snyk Container including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Snyk Container is Container & Kubernetes vulnerability scanning with automated remediation developed by Snyk. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with CI CD, Cloud Security, Container Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →