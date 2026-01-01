Snyk Container Description

Snyk Container is a container and Kubernetes security solution that scans container images and workloads for vulnerabilities throughout the software development lifecycle. The tool identifies security issues in base images, open source dependencies, and Dockerfile commands. The product provides automated remediation capabilities through base image recommendations and one-click upgrades. It integrates with Git repositories to scan pull requests before merging and enables daily monitoring for newly discovered vulnerabilities. The tool can be deployed in CI/CD pipelines to scan during build processes and test running environments. Snyk Container includes priority scoring that uses risk signals such as exploit maturity and insecure workload configurations to help teams focus on critical issues. It monitors containers running in Kubernetes clusters, detects newly deployed and updated workloads, and identifies potentially unsafe settings in Kubernetes configurations. The solution supports multiple container registries including Docker Hub, Amazon ECR, Microsoft ACR, Google GCR, JFrog Artifactory, VMware Harbor, and Red Hat Quay. It works with various Kubernetes platforms such as Amazon EKS, Azure AKS, Google GKE, Red Hat OpenShift, and VMware Tanzu Grid. The tool supports multiple base operating systems including Amazon Linux, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Alpine Linux, Debian, Ubuntu, CentOS, and Oracle Linux. Snyk Container provides reporting capabilities with an auditable inventory of dependencies and context-aware prioritization. Alerts can be sent via Slack, Jira, email, or custom integrations. The product is part of Snyk's developer security platform and can be bundled with Snyk Open Source.