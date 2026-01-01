Qwiet preZero
Qwiet preZero Description
Qwiet preZero is a container security solution that scans container environments alongside application code to identify vulnerabilities. The product performs comprehensive scans of containers used by applications and correlates those results with application scan data to provide a unified view of security risks. The tool identifies vulnerable packages within containers and analyzes findings for reachability and exploitability. This analysis extends the same methodology used for code-level findings to container vulnerabilities, enabling security teams to prioritize remediation efforts across both application code and container infrastructure. preZero integrates container security findings with other application security results, allowing teams to view and manage container vulnerabilities alongside code-level issues in a single interface. The product provides detailed lists of vulnerable packages within containers and applies risk scoring based on whether vulnerabilities are reachable and exploitable in the specific deployment context. The solution is designed for DevSecOps workflows, aiming to help development teams identify and address container security issues without slowing down release cycles. Container findings are presented with the same prioritization framework as other security findings, enabling teams to make informed decisions about which vulnerabilities require immediate attention.
Qwiet preZero FAQ
