RapidFort DevTime Protection Tools Description

RapidFort DevTime Protection Tools provides container security capabilities that scan, instrument, and profile containers across registry, inline, and runtime environments without code modifications. The platform performs multi-dimensional container analysis to identify and remediate vulnerabilities in first-party, third-party, open-source, and AI-generated code. The tool reconciles CVE findings across multiple scanners to filter false positives and isolate real vulnerabilities. It generates Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) in SPDX and CycloneDX formats, along with proprietary Real Bill of Materials (RBOM) artifacts that identify packages actually used in runtime. RapidFort includes a curated vulnerability database pulling from over 30 sources and provides OSCAP benchmarking against SCAP standards. The platform features Rapid Risk Score (RRS), an AI/ML-based probability estimate for exploit publication within 90 days, and links to existing proof-of-concept exploits when available. Runtime Protection establishes behavioral baselines for container activity and alerts on anomalies. This runtime visibility informs buildtime processes by identifying code in the application execution path, enabling removal of unused components to reduce attack surface and code bloat. The platform integrates with existing vulnerability scanners and enriches findings through RapidFort Advisory. It supports CI/CD pipeline integration for upstream optimization and security enforcement, allowing teams to create optimized workloads with reduced software attack surface automatically.