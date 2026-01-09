Chainguard Logo

Chainguard Description

Chainguard Containers provides secure container images designed to reduce vulnerabilities in containerized applications. The product offers a catalog of over 1,800 purpose-built container images that are rebuilt from source daily with automated updates. The images are designed to minimize the attack surface by reducing CVEs by 97.6% compared to open source equivalents. Each image includes Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) and digitally signed attestations for supply chain transparency. The product provides CVE remediation with a service level agreement of 7 days for critical vulnerabilities and 14 days for high, medium, and low severity issues. Chainguard Containers includes over 400 FIPS-validated images with OS-level Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) hardening to support compliance frameworks such as FedRAMP, PCI-DSS, and SOC 2. The images are built on Chainguard OS, a Linux distribution designed for secure software distribution. Additional capabilities include private APK repositories for accessing packages, custom assembly for adding packages to images, end-of-life grace period support for legacy software transitions, and CVE visualization tools for tracking image health and remediation over time. The product targets organizations seeking to reduce vulnerability management overhead while maintaining compliance requirements for containerized workloads.

Chainguard is Secure container images with minimal CVEs, FIPS validation, and STIG hardening developed by Chainguard. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Container Security, Supply Chain Security, SBOM.

