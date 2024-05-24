Isovalent Kubernetes Networking Description

Isovalent Kubernetes Networking is an enterprise-grade networking platform for Kubernetes environments built on Cilium and eBPF technology. The platform provides container networking interface (CNI) capabilities with high-performance networking, security controls, and observability features. The solution delivers network connectivity across multi-cloud and on-premises Kubernetes deployments with features including cluster mesh for cross-cluster service discovery, transparent encryption for data in transit, and identity-aware network policies. It replaces kube-proxy to improve scalability and performance over traditional iptables implementations. Security capabilities include microsegmentation, zero-trust network policies at Layer 3/4/7, and compliance support for PCI-DSS and SOC2 requirements. The platform enforces granular network policies with identity-aware controls across Kubernetes environments. The platform includes a sidecar-free service mesh implementation with L7 network policies, Gateway API support, and advanced load balancing at Layer 4 and Layer 7. Observability features provide real-time network flow visualization, service maps, identity-aware network flow logs at L3/L4/DNS layers, and historical data analysis for troubleshooting. Additional capabilities include BGP support for dynamic routing, egress gateway functionality, bandwidth and latency optimization, and regulatory compliant images for specialized industries. The platform consolidates multiple networking functions including load balancing, segmentation, service mesh, and firewalling into a unified solution. Isovalent is certified on Red Hat OpenShift and maintains partnerships with major cloud providers.