SUSE Rancher Prime Logo

SUSE Rancher Prime

by Rancher

Kubernetes policy mgmt platform for securing & enforcing compliance across clusters

Cloud Security Commercial
Hybrid|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Cloud NativeCi CdKubernetes
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Cloud Security18 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

SUSE Rancher Prime Description

SUSE Rancher Prime Advanced Policy Management is a Kubernetes policy management solution that integrates with Kubewarden to provide centralized policy control across clusters. The platform enables organizations to deploy clusters and configure policies directly from the Rancher interface. The solution uses a scalable policy engine to ensure compliance across workloads and implements best-practice policies with enterprise support. It leverages WebAssembly (Wasm) modules to run policies across different architectures and operating systems, promoting operational consistency and enabling policy reuse. Organizations can create, distribute, and enforce security policies using a library of pre-existing policies or customize templates to address specific security requirements. The platform integrates with CI/CD workflows to support automated policy enforcement throughout the development lifecycle. The solution provides centralized management capabilities that reduce complexity in Kubernetes environments by consolidating cluster deployment and policy configuration in a single platform. It addresses cluster vulnerabilities through policy-based controls and helps minimize configuration errors through standardized policy templates. SUSE Rancher Prime Advanced Policy Management is designed for organizations running Kubernetes workloads that require consistent policy enforcement across multiple clusters and environments.

SUSE Rancher Prime FAQ

Common questions about SUSE Rancher Prime including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SUSE Rancher Prime is Kubernetes policy mgmt platform for securing & enforcing compliance across clusters developed by Rancher. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Native, CI/CD, Kubernetes.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Plexicus Container Security Logo
Plexicus Container Security

Container security platform scanning images, enforcing K8s policies & runtime threats

0
StackRox Logo
StackRox

Container security platform for Kubernetes with runtime protection & policies

0
SUSE Security Full Lifecycle Container Security Logo
SUSE Security Full Lifecycle Container Security

Open source Zero Trust container security platform for Kubernetes environments

0
Trend Micro Container Security Logo
Trend Micro Container Security

Container security platform with image scanning, admission control, and runtime

0
CloudMatos Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM) Solution Logo
CloudMatos Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM) Solution

KSPM solution for detecting and remediating Kubernetes misconfigurations

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox