SUSE Rancher Prime
Kubernetes policy mgmt platform for securing & enforcing compliance across clusters
SUSE Rancher Prime
Kubernetes policy mgmt platform for securing & enforcing compliance across clusters
SUSE Rancher Prime Description
SUSE Rancher Prime Advanced Policy Management is a Kubernetes policy management solution that integrates with Kubewarden to provide centralized policy control across clusters. The platform enables organizations to deploy clusters and configure policies directly from the Rancher interface. The solution uses a scalable policy engine to ensure compliance across workloads and implements best-practice policies with enterprise support. It leverages WebAssembly (Wasm) modules to run policies across different architectures and operating systems, promoting operational consistency and enabling policy reuse. Organizations can create, distribute, and enforce security policies using a library of pre-existing policies or customize templates to address specific security requirements. The platform integrates with CI/CD workflows to support automated policy enforcement throughout the development lifecycle. The solution provides centralized management capabilities that reduce complexity in Kubernetes environments by consolidating cluster deployment and policy configuration in a single platform. It addresses cluster vulnerabilities through policy-based controls and helps minimize configuration errors through standardized policy templates. SUSE Rancher Prime Advanced Policy Management is designed for organizations running Kubernetes workloads that require consistent policy enforcement across multiple clusters and environments.
SUSE Rancher Prime FAQ
Common questions about SUSE Rancher Prime including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
SUSE Rancher Prime is Kubernetes policy mgmt platform for securing & enforcing compliance across clusters developed by Rancher. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Native, CI/CD, Kubernetes.
ALTERNATIVES
Container security platform scanning images, enforcing K8s policies & runtime threats
Container security platform for Kubernetes with runtime protection & policies
Open source Zero Trust container security platform for Kubernetes environments
Container security platform with image scanning, admission control, and runtime
KSPM solution for detecting and remediating Kubernetes misconfigurations
POPULAR
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox