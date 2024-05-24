SUSE Rancher Prime Description

SUSE Rancher Prime Advanced Policy Management is a Kubernetes policy management solution that integrates with Kubewarden to provide centralized policy control across clusters. The platform enables organizations to deploy clusters and configure policies directly from the Rancher interface. The solution uses a scalable policy engine to ensure compliance across workloads and implements best-practice policies with enterprise support. It leverages WebAssembly (Wasm) modules to run policies across different architectures and operating systems, promoting operational consistency and enabling policy reuse. Organizations can create, distribute, and enforce security policies using a library of pre-existing policies or customize templates to address specific security requirements. The platform integrates with CI/CD workflows to support automated policy enforcement throughout the development lifecycle. The solution provides centralized management capabilities that reduce complexity in Kubernetes environments by consolidating cluster deployment and policy configuration in a single platform. It addresses cluster vulnerabilities through policy-based controls and helps minimize configuration errors through standardized policy templates. SUSE Rancher Prime Advanced Policy Management is designed for organizations running Kubernetes workloads that require consistent policy enforcement across multiple clusters and environments.