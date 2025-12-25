Cycode Container Security Scanning Description

Cycode Container Security Scanning provides vulnerability detection and prevention capabilities for containerized applications across the software development lifecycle. The solution operates on a code-to-cloud-to-code model, scanning containers from development through deployment phases. The platform integrates into Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) workflows to identify security issues in container images before they reach production environments. The scanning functionality examines containers for known vulnerabilities and security misconfigurations. The tool is designed to work within existing development and deployment pipelines, providing security teams with visibility into container-related risks. It aims to enable organizations to address container vulnerabilities earlier in the development process rather than discovering them in production. The solution is part of Cycode's broader application security platform, which addresses various aspects of software security including code analysis, secrets detection, and supply chain security. The container scanning component specifically focuses on the security of containerized workloads and images used in modern cloud-native application architectures.