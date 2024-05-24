RapidFort AI Software Supply Chain Security
Secures AI software supply chain by reducing CVEs & attack surface in containers
RapidFort AI Software Supply Chain Security
Secures AI software supply chain by reducing CVEs & attack surface in containers
RapidFort AI Software Supply Chain Security Description
RapidFort AI Software Supply Chain Security is a container security platform designed to reduce vulnerabilities and attack surface in AI software stacks. The platform addresses inherited risks from open-source frameworks, containerized microservices, and backend components in AI systems. The solution provides curated, hardened container images with near-zero CVEs as secure foundations for AI services and platform components. It offers 17,000+ STIG/CIS-hardened, FIPS-validated images aligned with NIST standards for compliance frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, and FedRAMP. The platform includes an Analyzer component that performs deep binary scanning to identify exploitable CVEs in containerized AI services using RapidRisk scoring. It generates Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) and Runtime Bill of Materials (RBOM) to provide visibility into which components actually execute in production, reducing false positives and detecting drift across registries and pipelines. The Optimizer component removes unused libraries, binaries, and dependencies without requiring code changes. This achieves up to 95% CVE reduction and 90% attack-surface reduction. It enforces CIS/STIG configurations and exports SBOM/RBOM artifacts for compliance evidence. The platform supports cloud, hybrid, and air-gapped environments. It provides exportable compliance evidence for SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001, and FedRAMP-aligned workflows, including component lineage and runtime-verified RBOM for AI security assessments and customer reviews.
RapidFort AI Software Supply Chain Security FAQ
Common questions about RapidFort AI Software Supply Chain Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
RapidFort AI Software Supply Chain Security is Secures AI software supply chain by reducing CVEs & attack surface in containers developed by RapidFort. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Supply Chain Security, CVE, Security Hardening.
ALTERNATIVES
Container security platform that removes unused components to reduce CVEs
Zero-CVE container and VM images with daily rebuilds and SBOMs
Container scanning, profiling & vulnerability mgmt with runtime-aware insights
Runtime protection & container hardening platform for Kubernetes environments
Container security platform scanning images, enforcing K8s policies & runtime threats
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