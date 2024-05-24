RapidFort AI Software Supply Chain Security Description

RapidFort AI Software Supply Chain Security is a container security platform designed to reduce vulnerabilities and attack surface in AI software stacks. The platform addresses inherited risks from open-source frameworks, containerized microservices, and backend components in AI systems. The solution provides curated, hardened container images with near-zero CVEs as secure foundations for AI services and platform components. It offers 17,000+ STIG/CIS-hardened, FIPS-validated images aligned with NIST standards for compliance frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, and FedRAMP. The platform includes an Analyzer component that performs deep binary scanning to identify exploitable CVEs in containerized AI services using RapidRisk scoring. It generates Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) and Runtime Bill of Materials (RBOM) to provide visibility into which components actually execute in production, reducing false positives and detecting drift across registries and pipelines. The Optimizer component removes unused libraries, binaries, and dependencies without requiring code changes. This achieves up to 95% CVE reduction and 90% attack-surface reduction. It enforces CIS/STIG configurations and exports SBOM/RBOM artifacts for compliance evidence. The platform supports cloud, hybrid, and air-gapped environments. It provides exportable compliance evidence for SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001, and FedRAMP-aligned workflows, including component lineage and runtime-verified RBOM for AI security assessments and customer reviews.