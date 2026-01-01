Sonatype Container Security Solutions
Container security platform for vulnerability scanning and policy enforcement
Sonatype Container Security Solutions
Container security platform for vulnerability scanning and policy enforcement
Sonatype Container Security Solutions Description
Sonatype Container Security Solutions provides security capabilities for containerized applications throughout the software development lifecycle. The platform consists of three main components: Sonatype Lifecycle, Repository Firewall, and Nexus Repository. Sonatype Lifecycle scans container images for known vulnerabilities, policy violations, and license risks during development. It integrates into CI/CD pipelines to identify security issues before containers reach production environments. Repository Firewall functions as a perimeter control that blocks malicious or vulnerable components and AI models from being downloaded into container pipelines. It prevents risky dependencies from being included in containerized deployments or image registries. Nexus Repository provides storage and management for container images, supporting trusted component and AI model sourcing. It integrates with container orchestration and CI/CD tools to ensure teams build with verified, compliant containers. The platform offers automated vulnerability detection, policy enforcement, and governance across containerized workflows. It includes capabilities for scanning container images, inspecting traffic, blocking vulnerable images through automated policies, and providing visibility into AI model usage within containers. Security testing and policy checks can be automated within containerized development projects.
Sonatype Container Security Solutions FAQ
Common questions about Sonatype Container Security Solutions including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Sonatype Container Security Solutions is Container security platform for vulnerability scanning and policy enforcement developed by Sonatype. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Artifact Management, CI CD.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership