Sonatype Container Security Solutions

Container security platform for vulnerability scanning and policy enforcement

Sonatype Container Security Solutions provides security capabilities for containerized applications throughout the software development lifecycle. The platform consists of three main components: Sonatype Lifecycle, Repository Firewall, and Nexus Repository. Sonatype Lifecycle scans container images for known vulnerabilities, policy violations, and license risks during development. It integrates into CI/CD pipelines to identify security issues before containers reach production environments. Repository Firewall functions as a perimeter control that blocks malicious or vulnerable components and AI models from being downloaded into container pipelines. It prevents risky dependencies from being included in containerized deployments or image registries. Nexus Repository provides storage and management for container images, supporting trusted component and AI model sourcing. It integrates with container orchestration and CI/CD tools to ensure teams build with verified, compliant containers. The platform offers automated vulnerability detection, policy enforcement, and governance across containerized workflows. It includes capabilities for scanning container images, inspecting traffic, blocking vulnerable images through automated policies, and providing visibility into AI model usage within containers. Security testing and policy checks can be automated within containerized development projects.

Sonatype Container Security Solutions is Container security platform for vulnerability scanning and policy enforcement developed by Sonatype. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Artifact Management, CI CD.

