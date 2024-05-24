Devtron Enterprise-Grade Security Description

Devtron Enterprise-Grade Security is a Kubernetes security and compliance platform that provides scanning, policy enforcement, and access control capabilities for containerized environments. The platform integrates security into CI/CD workflows through automated compliance scanning across multiple dimensions. The solution performs image scanning to detect vulnerabilities in container images and base layers, manifest scanning to identify misconfigurations in Kubernetes YAML files, secret detection to expose leaked credentials in code and configurations, and license scanning to flag risky dependencies before deployment. Policy enforcement operates at multiple levels including global, cluster, environment, and application scopes. The platform supports behavior-driven security policies with pass/fail conditions that can block pipeline progression based on severity thresholds. Image approval workflows require sign-off before promoting images to production environments. Access control is managed through role-based access control (RBAC) with permissions configurable at cluster, namespace, application, and resource levels. The platform includes break-glass procedures for emergency access while maintaining audit trails. SSO integration supports Okta, Keycloak, and OIDC providers. Environment-specific permissions allow access assignment based on deployment stages. The platform maintains audit logs that track configuration changes, deployments, and user actions for compliance reporting. It supports air-gapped deployments and can operate in environments with network restrictions. The solution integrates with existing vulnerability scanners and security tools rather than replacing them.