Software Supply Chain Security Platform
Container security platform that removes unused components to reduce CVEs
Software Supply Chain Security Platform
Container security platform that removes unused components to reduce CVEs
Software Supply Chain Security Platform Description
RapidFort is a container security platform that secures containerized software by removing unused components and code rather than just detecting vulnerabilities. The platform operates across the entire container lifecycle from base images through production environments. The solution scans, instruments, and profiles containers to identify unused components and generates a Runtime Bill of Materials (RBOM) without requiring code changes or impacting performance. It can baseline container risk across runtime, inline, and registry environments, reconcile CVEs across multiple scanners, and track CVE drift over time. RapidFort provides a library of over 25,000 Near Zero CVE images based on popular LTS open-source distributions that are STIG and FIPS compliant for standards like FedRAMP, CMMC, SOC 2, and NIS 2. The platform automates CVE remediation in CI/CD pipelines at scale. The platform reduces software attack surface by up to 90% and can remediate up to 95% of vulnerabilities by removing unused components from both first-party and third-party images. It includes end-to-end remediation workflows, reporting capabilities, and tools to optimize, monitor, and manage entire application clusters. The instrumentation technology installs with less than 1% compute overhead and can be deployed in cloud or on-premises environments. The platform integrates into existing workflows and technology stacks to provide continuous vulnerability management throughout the development and deployment pipeline.
Software Supply Chain Security Platform FAQ
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Software Supply Chain Security Platform is Container security platform that removes unused components to reduce CVEs developed by RapidFort. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Supply Chain Security, CVE, Kubernetes.
ALTERNATIVES
Container scanning, profiling & vulnerability mgmt with runtime-aware insights
Secures AI software supply chain by reducing CVEs & attack surface in containers
Runtime protection & container hardening platform for Kubernetes environments
Container security platform scanning images, enforcing K8s policies & runtime threats
Zero-CVE container and VM images with daily rebuilds and SBOMs
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