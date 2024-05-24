Software Supply Chain Security Platform Description

RapidFort is a container security platform that secures containerized software by removing unused components and code rather than just detecting vulnerabilities. The platform operates across the entire container lifecycle from base images through production environments. The solution scans, instruments, and profiles containers to identify unused components and generates a Runtime Bill of Materials (RBOM) without requiring code changes or impacting performance. It can baseline container risk across runtime, inline, and registry environments, reconcile CVEs across multiple scanners, and track CVE drift over time. RapidFort provides a library of over 25,000 Near Zero CVE images based on popular LTS open-source distributions that are STIG and FIPS compliant for standards like FedRAMP, CMMC, SOC 2, and NIS 2. The platform automates CVE remediation in CI/CD pipelines at scale. The platform reduces software attack surface by up to 90% and can remediate up to 95% of vulnerabilities by removing unused components from both first-party and third-party images. It includes end-to-end remediation workflows, reporting capabilities, and tools to optimize, monitor, and manage entire application clusters. The instrumentation technology installs with less than 1% compute overhead and can be deployed in cloud or on-premises environments. The platform integrates into existing workflows and technology stacks to provide continuous vulnerability management throughout the development and deployment pipeline.