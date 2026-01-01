Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security
K8s security platform with KSPM, runtime protection, and admission control
Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security
K8s security platform with KSPM, runtime protection, and admission control
Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security Description
Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security provides security capabilities for Kubernetes environments through Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM) and runtime protection. The platform offers visibility into running Kubernetes clusters through a dynamic risk map that displays namespaces, deployments, nodes, containers, images, and network connections. The solution controls workload admission using Kubernetes attributes and Open Policy Agent (OPA) with out-of-the-box rules and custom Rego expressions. It enforces security policies through Kubernetes admission controllers to determine which workloads can be deployed based on pod, node, and cluster attributes. The platform performs automated compliance monitoring with CIS Kubernetes Benchmark checks using the Kube-Bench tool, conducting daily scans with over 100 individual checks. It includes penetration testing capabilities through the Kube-Hunter tool to identify cluster weaknesses against real-world attack vectors. Additional capabilities include RBAC privilege assessment to achieve least privilege access, identity-based network segmentation with container-level firewall rules, and Kubernetes-specific audit event logging for compliance and incident response. The solution integrates with Kubernetes network plugins and uses native Kubernetes deployment mechanisms for runtime protection across managed and unmanaged environments.
Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security FAQ
Common questions about Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security is K8s security platform with KSPM, runtime protection, and admission control developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Native, Compliance, Container Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership