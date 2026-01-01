Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security Description

Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security provides security capabilities for Kubernetes environments through Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM) and runtime protection. The platform offers visibility into running Kubernetes clusters through a dynamic risk map that displays namespaces, deployments, nodes, containers, images, and network connections. The solution controls workload admission using Kubernetes attributes and Open Policy Agent (OPA) with out-of-the-box rules and custom Rego expressions. It enforces security policies through Kubernetes admission controllers to determine which workloads can be deployed based on pod, node, and cluster attributes. The platform performs automated compliance monitoring with CIS Kubernetes Benchmark checks using the Kube-Bench tool, conducting daily scans with over 100 individual checks. It includes penetration testing capabilities through the Kube-Hunter tool to identify cluster weaknesses against real-world attack vectors. Additional capabilities include RBAC privilege assessment to achieve least privilege access, identity-based network segmentation with container-level firewall rules, and Kubernetes-specific audit event logging for compliance and incident response. The solution integrates with Kubernetes network plugins and uses native Kubernetes deployment mechanisms for runtime protection across managed and unmanaged environments.