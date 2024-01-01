Real Sandbox Containers 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Ramblings from Jessie: Getting Towards Real Sandbox Containers Sunday, May 1, 2016 · 5 min read - Containers are all the rage right now, utilizing Linux primitives like user namespaces and seccomp to create application sandboxes. - Chrome sandbox is a familiar example, using user namespaces and seccomp, similar to container features. - Key difference: Chrome runs as unprivileged user, while most containers run as root, requiring root privileges for creation and execution.