Top Alternatives to Plexicus Container Security

Cloud Security

Container security platform scanning images, enforcing K8s policies & runtime threats

104 Alternatives to Plexicus Container Security

Container Internals Lab
Container Internals Lab

An educational repository providing structured lab materials and scripts for learning container technologies and their internal mechanisms.

Cloud Security
Free
Xcitium Kubernetes Security Posture Management
Xcitium Kubernetes Security Posture Management

Kubernetes security posture management with compliance monitoring and risk assessment

Cloud Security
Trend Micro Container Security
Trend Micro Container Security

Container security platform with image scanning, admission control, and runtime

Cloud Security
Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Containers
Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Containers

Container and Linux workload security for hybrid and multi-cloud environments

Cloud Security
Anchore Enforce
Anchore Enforce

Policy enforcement & compliance mgmt for container security across SDLC

Cloud Security
CloudMatos Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM) Solution
CloudMatos Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM) Solution

KSPM solution for detecting and remediating Kubernetes misconfigurations

Cloud Security
Checkmarx Container Security
Checkmarx Container Security

Container image scanning & runtime security for containerized applications

Cloud Security
Aikido Container Image Scanning
Aikido Container Image Scanning

Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection

Cloud Security
Aqua Dynamic Threat Analysis
Aqua Dynamic Threat Analysis

Sandbox for analyzing container images to detect advanced malware before prod.

Cloud Security
Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security
Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security

K8s security platform with KSPM, runtime protection, and admission control

Cloud Security
Aqua Security Lifecycle Container Security
Aqua Security Lifecycle Container Security

Full lifecycle container security platform from build to runtime

Cloud Security
Mend Container
Mend Container

Container security scanning and vulnerability management solution

Cloud Security
Qwiet preZero
Qwiet preZero

Container security scanning with reachability and exploitability analysis

Cloud Security
Sysdig Container and Kubernetes Security
Sysdig Container and Kubernetes Security

Container and Kubernetes security platform with runtime visibility and detection

Cloud Security
Snyk Container
Snyk Container

Container & Kubernetes vulnerability scanning with automated remediation

Cloud Security
Cycode Container Security Scanning
Cycode Container Security Scanning

Container security scanning from development to deployment environments

Cloud Security
Sec1 ConTek
Sec1 ConTek

Container security scanner for Docker images with vulnerability detection

Cloud Security
Sec1 Sec1Kube
Sec1 Sec1Kube

AI-powered Kubernetes security platform for container and cluster protection

Cloud Security
Sonatype Container Security Solutions
Sonatype Container Security Solutions

Container security platform for vulnerability scanning and policy enforcement

Cloud Security
F5 Aspen Mesh
F5 Aspen Mesh

Istio-based service mesh for 5G microservices & cloud-native deployments

Cloud Security
Chainguard
Chainguard

Secure container images with minimal CVEs, FIPS validation, and STIG hardening

Cloud Security
Chainguard Zero-CVE Images
Chainguard Zero-CVE Images

Zero-CVE container and VM images with daily rebuilds and SBOMs

Cloud Security
Chainguard VMs
Chainguard VMs

Minimal, zero-CVE virtual machine images for container hosts and applications

Cloud Security
Edera Containers
Edera Containers

Runtime container security platform providing workload isolation via microVMs

Cloud Security
Edera GPUs
Edera GPUs

GPU workload isolation platform enabling secure multi-tenancy & virtualization

Cloud Security
Minimus
Minimus

Provides hardened container & VM images with minimal CVEs and threat intel

Cloud Security
Fortra Managed Container Security Solutions
Fortra Managed Container Security Solutions

Managed container security with network IDS and log management for containers

Cloud Security
Deepfence YaraHunter
Deepfence YaraHunter

Scans containers & filesystems for malware using YARA rules

Cloud Security
Devtron Enterprise-Grade Security
Devtron Enterprise-Grade Security

K8s security platform with scanning, policy enforcement, and RBAC controls

Cloud Security
SUSE NeuVector
SUSE NeuVector

Zero-trust container security platform for Kubernetes environments

Cloud Security
SUSE Rancher Prime
SUSE Rancher Prime

Kubernetes policy mgmt platform for securing & enforcing compliance across clusters

Cloud Security
Spectral Ops Container Scanning
Spectral Ops Container Scanning

Container scanning tool for detecting secrets, misconfigurations, and code issues

Cloud Security
StackRox
StackRox

Container security platform for Kubernetes with runtime protection & policies

Cloud Security
SUSE Security Full Lifecycle Container Security
SUSE Security Full Lifecycle Container Security

Open source Zero Trust container security platform for Kubernetes environments

Cloud Security
Tigera Calico Enterprise
Tigera Calico Enterprise

Kubernetes security platform for network policy, compliance & observability

Cloud Security
Tigera Calico Commercial Editions
Tigera Calico Commercial Editions

Network security & observability platform for Kubernetes environments

Cloud Security
Tigera Multi-Cloud Security
Tigera Multi-Cloud Security

Multi-cloud Kubernetes security platform with centralized policy enforcement

Cloud Security
Isovalent Kubernetes Networking
Isovalent Kubernetes Networking

Enterprise Kubernetes networking platform built on Cilium and eBPF

Cloud Security
Isovalent Enterprise Runtime Security
Isovalent Enterprise Runtime Security

eBPF-based runtime security for cloud-native environments and Kubernetes

Cloud Security
Defense Unicorns Software Management
Defense Unicorns Software Management

Software packaging & deployment platform for airgap & connected environments

Cloud Security
5Tattva Container Security
5Tattva Container Security

Container security solution for protecting containerized applications

Cloud Security
RapidFort AI Software Supply Chain Security
RapidFort AI Software Supply Chain Security

Secures AI software supply chain by reducing CVEs & attack surface in containers

Cloud Security
Software Supply Chain Security Platform
Software Supply Chain Security Platform

Container security platform that removes unused components to reduce CVEs

Cloud Security
RapidFort Scan and Analyze
RapidFort Scan and Analyze

Container vulnerability scanner with runtime visibility and attack surface reduction

Cloud Security
RapidFort DevTime Protection Tools
RapidFort DevTime Protection Tools

Container scanning, profiling & vulnerability mgmt with runtime-aware insights

Cloud Security
RapidFort Runtime Protection
RapidFort Runtime Protection

Runtime protection & container hardening platform for Kubernetes environments

Cloud Security
ClearVector Sensor
ClearVector Sensor

Runtime detection sensor for container & cloud workload identity attribution

Cloud Security
Root Image Drift
Root Image Drift

Curated container image registry with continuous patching and zero drift

Cloud Security
echo
echo

Provides CVE-free, hardened container base images with automatic patching

Cloud Security
Docker
Docker

Container platform for building, testing, and deploying applications.

Cloud Security
CheckRed KSPM
CheckRed KSPM

KSPM tool securing Kubernetes clusters via config checks & compliance.

Cloud Security
Confluera Container Security
Confluera Container Security

Runtime container security via behavioral analytics & continuous attack graphs.

Cloud Security
CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS
CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS

Linux-based micro OS providing trusted execution env for edge containers.

Cloud Security
CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS on Bare Metal
CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS on Bare Metal

Hardened OS for secure container execution on bare metal x86/ARM servers.

Cloud Security
AI EdgeLabs Kubernetes & Container Security
AI EdgeLabs Kubernetes & Container Security

AI-powered Kubernetes & container security with eBPF runtime monitoring.

Cloud Security
Edgeless Systems Constellation
Edgeless Systems Constellation

Confidential Kubernetes distro that runtime-encrypts cloud workloads.

Cloud Security
Edgeless Systems Contrast
Edgeless Systems Contrast

Confidential containers platform for managed Kubernetes via AMD SEV/Intel TDX.

Cloud Security
enclaive Dyneemas Confidential K8s
enclaive Dyneemas Confidential K8s

Confidential K8s platform using secure enclaves to protect containerized workloads.

Cloud Security
Forum Systems Sentry
Forum Systems Sentry

API security & Zero Trust enforcement for Docker microservices.

Cloud Security
GuardDog AI
GuardDog AI

Agentless AI platform for real-time container attack detection and containment.

Cloud Security
Meterian BOSSC (Container Scanner)
Meterian BOSSC (Container Scanner)

SCA tool for scanning container images for vulnerabilities and compliance.

Cloud Security
Opticca Security CS
Opticca Security CS

Container security solution covering the full SDLC from dev to production.

Cloud Security
SecLogic Kubernetes Security
SecLogic Kubernetes Security

Agentless Kubernetes & container security with KSPM across multi-cloud.

Cloud Security
SOOS Container Security
SOOS Container Security

Container vulnerability & license scanner with deep dependency tree analysis.

Cloud Security
nbdclient
nbdclient

NBD (Network Block Device) is a network protocol implementation that allows clients to access remote block devices over a network as if they were local storage.

Cloud Security
Free
nbdserver
nbdserver

A userland implementation of the Network Block Device protocol that enables remote block device access over network connections for distributed storage and virtualization use cases.

Cloud Security
Free
Securing Applications in Kubernetes Engine
Securing Applications in Kubernetes Engine

A tutorial demonstrating how to implement Kubernetes Engine security features to control application privileges through host access controls and network access policies.

Cloud Security
Free
oscap-docker
oscap-docker

A container compliance and vulnerability assessment tool that uses OpenSCAP to scan Docker images and running containers for security vulnerabilities and compliance violations.

Cloud Security
Free
Cloud Container Attack Tool (CCAT)
Cloud Container Attack Tool (CCAT)

A security testing framework for assessing container environment security across AWS and GCP cloud platforms.

Cloud Security
Free
Kubernetes Network Policy Recipes
Kubernetes Network Policy Recipes

A repository of Kubernetes Network Policy examples and YAML configurations for controlling network traffic and implementing security controls in Kubernetes clusters.

Cloud Security
Free
Anchore CLI
Anchore CLI

A command-line interface tool for managing container image security analysis, vulnerability scanning, and policy enforcement through the Anchore Engine REST API.

Cloud Security
Free
kube-bench
kube-bench

Kube-bench is a security assessment tool that validates Kubernetes deployments against CIS Kubernetes Benchmark standards through automated configuration checks.

Cloud Security
Free
kube-hunter
kube-hunter

kube-hunter is a security scanning tool that identifies vulnerabilities and security weaknesses in Kubernetes clusters through automated assessment and provides detailed reporting with remediation guidance.

Cloud Security
Free
Banyan Collector
Banyan Collector

A framework for analyzing container images, running scripts inside containers, and gathering information for static analysis and policy enforcement.

Cloud Security
Free
Sealed Secrets
Sealed Secrets

Encrypt Kubernetes Secrets into SealedSecrets for safe storage and controlled decryption within the cluster.

Cloud Security
Free
Docker Layer 2 ICC Bug
Docker Layer 2 ICC Bug

A Docker security vulnerability where disabling inter-container communication (ICC) fails to block raw ethernet frames, allowing unexpected data transfer between containers via raw sockets.

Cloud Security
Free
Atomic Reactor
Atomic Reactor

Atomic Reactor is a Python library and CLI tool for building Docker images with advanced features including Git integration, registry operations, and build system integration.

Cloud Security
Free
Bubblewrap
Bubblewrap

A setuid implementation of user namespaces that enables running unprivileged containers without root privileges as a secure alternative to traditional container runtimes.

Cloud Security
Free
Buildah
Buildah

Buildah is a command-line tool for building and managing container images in OCI and Docker formats without requiring a running daemon.

Cloud Security
Free
Clair
Clair

Clair is an open source static analysis tool that scans application containers for known vulnerabilities through API-based image indexing and matching.

Cloud Security
Free
Dockerscan
Dockerscan

A Docker security analysis tool that scans containers and networks to identify vulnerabilities and security weaknesses in Docker environments.

Cloud Security
Free
k-rail
k-rail

A deprecated Kubernetes workload policy enforcement tool that helped secure multi-tenant clusters through various security policies and configurations.

Cloud Security
Free
MKIT - Managed Kubernetes Inspection Tool
MKIT - Managed Kubernetes Inspection Tool

MKIT is a Docker-based security assessment tool that identifies common misconfigurations in managed Kubernetes clusters across AKS, EKS, and GKE platforms.

Cloud Security
Free
Docker's Actuary
Docker's Actuary

Docker's Actuary is an automated security assessment tool that checks Docker container deployments against configurable best-practice checklists to ensure production readiness.

Cloud Security
Free
Docker Bench for Security
Docker Bench for Security

An open-source script that performs automated security assessments of Docker containers and hosts against CIS Docker Benchmark standards.

Cloud Security
Free
Sysdig
Sysdig

Sysdig is a universal system visibility tool that provides deep monitoring and analysis capabilities for traditional systems and containerized environments through system call tracing and network activity monitoring.

Cloud Security
Free
Dagda Logo
Dagda

Dagda is a Docker security tool that performs static vulnerability analysis of container images and monitors running containers for malicious threats and anomalous activities.

Cloud Security
Free
Falco Logo
Falco

Falco is a CNCF graduated runtime security tool that monitors Linux kernel events and syscalls to detect abnormal behavior and security threats in cloud native environments.

Cloud Security
Free
Bane Logo
Bane

Bane is an automated AppArmor profile generator for Docker containers that simplifies the creation of security policies with file globbing support and Docker integration.

Cloud Security
Free
gVisor Logo
gVisor

gVisor is a Go-based application kernel that provides enhanced container isolation by implementing Linux system calls and limiting host kernel exposure through its runsc OCI runtime.

Cloud Security
Free
Security-Guard Logo
Security-Guard

Security-Guard helps secure microservices and serverless containers by detecting and blocking exploits.

Cloud Security
Free
Kubeadm Logo
Kubeadm

Kubeadm is a tool for creating Kubernetes clusters with best practices.

Cloud Security
Free
minikube Logo
minikube

minikube is a local Kubernetes cluster management tool that enables developers to run and test Kubernetes applications on their local machines across multiple operating systems.

Cloud Security
Free
LinuxKit Logo
LinuxKit

LinuxKit is a toolkit for building custom minimal, immutable Linux distributions with secure defaults for running containerized applications like Docker and Kubernetes.

Cloud Security
Free
m9sweeper Logo
m9sweeper

Kubernetes security platform with industry standard open source utilities for securing Kubernetes clusters and apps.

Cloud Security
Free
Conmachi Container Scanner Logo
Conmachi Container Scanner

A Golang-based container security scanner that identifies potential vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in container environments by checking namespacing, capabilities, security profiles, and host device mounts.

Cloud Security
Free
go-pillage-registries Logo
go-pillage-registries

A command-line tool that extracts manifest and configuration data from Docker registry images for security analysis and reconnaissance purposes.

Cloud Security
Free
Kubespot (AWS) AWS EKS Setup for PCI-DSS, SOC2, HIPAA Logo
Kubespot (AWS) AWS EKS Setup for PCI-DSS, SOC2, HIPAA

A Terraform module that provides a compliance-focused AWS EKS setup with security hardening for PCI-DSS, SOC2, and HIPAA requirements.

Cloud Security
Free
Weave Scope Logo
Weave Scope

Weave Scope is a real-time visualization and monitoring tool that automatically maps Docker container infrastructures and microservices, providing interactive topology views and direct container management capabilities.

Cloud Security
Free
drydock Logo
drydock

A Python-based Docker security audit tool that performs CIS benchmark assessments with customizable profiles and JSON reporting capabilities.

Cloud Security
Free
Docker Security - Quick Reference Logo
Docker Security - Quick Reference

A book that helps improve Docker security by covering risks and countermeasures

Cloud Security
Free
Real Sandbox Containers Logo
Real Sandbox Containers

Exploring the transition towards real sandbox containers and the differences in privileges compared to traditional sandboxes like Chrome.

Cloud Security
Free
Linux Containers in 500 Lines of Code Logo
Linux Containers in 500 Lines of Code

A project exploring minimal set of restrictions for running untrusted code using Linux containers in a concise codebase.

Cloud Security
Free
Understanding Docker container escapes Logo
Understanding Docker container escapes

Exploit that launches a process on the host from within a Docker container run with the --privileged flag by abusing the Linux cgroup v1 “notification on release” feature.

Cloud Security
Free

