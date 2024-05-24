Avathon Autonomy Platform Logo

ICSREF Logo
ICSREF

ICSREF is a modular framework that automates reverse engineering of CODESYS industrial control system binaries to identify functions, library calls, and program structures.

OT Security
Free
Siemens Simatic PCS 7 Hardening Tool Version 1.0 Logo
Siemens Simatic PCS 7 Hardening Tool Version 1.0

A PowerShell security assessment script that evaluates Siemens SIMATIC PCS 7 industrial control systems for security misconfigurations and vulnerabilities.

OT Security
Free
MiniCPS Logo
MiniCPS

MiniCPS is a framework for real-time Cyber-Physical Systems simulation that supports physical process and control device simulation along with network emulation capabilities.

OT Security
Free
AVEVA Logo
AVEVA

AVEVA is an industrial software provider offering engineering, operations, and data management solutions for operational technology environments across various industrial sectors.

OT Security
Free
Radiflow CIARA OT Risk Management Logo
Radiflow CIARA OT Risk Management

OT risk management platform with breach simulation and compliance reporting

OT Security
TXOne OT Security Logo
TXOne OT Security

OT zero trust security platform for industrial control systems

OT Security
Nozomi Networks Nozomi Networks Platform Logo
Nozomi Networks Nozomi Networks Platform

OT/IoT/IT asset discovery & threat detection platform for cyber-physical systems

OT Security
HiveMQ HiveMQ Platform Logo
HiveMQ HiveMQ Platform

Industrial data platform for streaming operational data using MQTT protocol

OT Security
Endian 4i Logo
Endian 4i

Industrial security gateway for OT environments with ruggedized hardware

OT Security
CrowdStrike Falcon for XIoT Logo
CrowdStrike Falcon for XIoT

XIoT security platform providing visibility and protection for IoT/OT assets

OT Security
Trend Micro Industrial Network Security Logo
Trend Micro Industrial Network Security

ICS/OT network security solution with IPS, firewall, and segmentation

OT Security
AhnLab CPS PLUS Logo
AhnLab CPS PLUS

Unified platform for protecting cyber-physical systems across OT, IT, and IoT

OT Security
Darktrace OT Logo
Darktrace OT

AI-based threat detection & risk mgmt for OT/IT industrial environments

OT Security
Upstream Automotive Cybersecurity Logo
Upstream Automotive Cybersecurity

Cloud-based cybersecurity platform for connected vehicles and mobility ecosystems

OT Security
ArcticWolf AI EPP for OT Security Logo
ArcticWolf AI EPP for OT Security

AI-based endpoint protection platform for OT and ICS environments

OT Security
Radiflow OT CyberSecurity Logo
Radiflow OT CyberSecurity

OT/ICS cybersecurity platform for asset visibility, threat detection & risk mgmt

OT Security
Radiflow iSIM Logo
Radiflow iSIM

Network mgmt tool for Radiflow secure gateways at industrial remote sites

OT Security
Radiflow iSEG RF-1031 Logo
Radiflow iSEG RF-1031

Secure gateway for remote OT sites with DPI firewall and VPN connectivity

OT Security
Radiflow iSEG RF-3180 Logo
Radiflow iSEG RF-3180

Secure gateway for OT remote sites with DPI firewall & access control

OT Security
Radiflow Cybersecurity Tool Logo
Radiflow Cybersecurity Tool

OT cybersecurity solution for threat detection and monitoring

OT Security
Palo Alto Networks iSID Logo
Palo Alto Networks iSID

Industrial threat detection system for ICS/SCADA networks with OT monitoring

OT Security
Radiflow OT Security and Risk Management Platform Logo
Radiflow OT Security and Risk Management Platform

OT security platform for threat detection, risk mgmt & compliance in ICS/SCADA

OT Security
Radiflow iCEN Logo
Radiflow iCEN

Centralized OT security monitoring & risk mgmt platform for multi-site ops

OT Security
Radiflow vSAP RF-2180 Smart Collector Logo
Radiflow vSAP RF-2180 Smart Collector

Distributed collector for OT traffic aggregation and threat detection

OT Security
Radiflow iSID Visibility and Anomaly Detection Logo
Radiflow iSID Visibility and Anomaly Detection

OT network monitoring for anomaly detection and threat visibility

OT Security
Air Force TFPGA Logo
Air Force TFPGA

FPGA trust assessment tool for detecting hardware Trojans and counterfeits

OT Security
TXOne Portable Inspector Logo
TXOne Portable Inspector

USB-based malware scanner for air-gapped OT/ICS devices without installation

OT Security
TXOne Endpoint Protection Logo
TXOne Endpoint Protection

OT endpoint security for ICS environments with legacy & modern OS support

OT Security
TXOne Network Defense Logo
TXOne Network Defense

OT network security solution for industrial environments

OT Security
TXOne OT-Native All-Terrain Solutions Logo
TXOne OT-Native All-Terrain Solutions

OT security suite for ICS environments with endpoint, network & inspection tools

OT Security
Nozomi Networks NOZOMI ARC™ Logo
Nozomi Networks NOZOMI ARC™

Host-based security sensor for OT endpoints with threat prevention capabilities

OT Security
Nozomi Networks Nozomi Guardian Logo
Nozomi Networks Nozomi Guardian

Passive network monitoring for OT/IoT asset visibility and threat detection

OT Security
LMNTRIX OT — Operational Technology Security Logo
LMNTRIX OT — Operational Technology Security

OT security platform for ICS/SCADA environments with XDR capabilities

OT Security
Booz Allen Digital Twin Solutions Logo
Booz Allen Digital Twin Solutions

Digital twin solutions for infrastructure & asset lifecycle optimization

OT Security
Medcrypt Guardian platform Logo
Medcrypt Guardian platform

PKI-based security platform for medical device lifecycle management

OT Security
Fleet Defender Neural Sentinel Logo
Fleet Defender Neural Sentinel

Vehicle cybersecurity intrusion detection for commercial fleets and OEMs

OT Security
Armis Secure Remote Access Logo
Armis Secure Remote Access

Secure remote access solution for OT/ICS environments with zero trust

OT Security
Claroty xDome Secure Access Logo
Claroty xDome Secure Access

Secure remote access solution for cyber-physical systems (CPS)

OT Security
Claroty xDome Network Protection Logo
Claroty xDome Network Protection

Network protection for cyber-physical systems in industrial environments

OT Security
Claroty Platform Logo
Claroty Platform

Platform for cyber-physical system security across industrial, commercial, healthcare

OT Security
Corelight ICS Collection Logo
Corelight ICS Collection

Network visibility solution for ICS/OT protocols and device monitoring

OT Security
Dragos Platform Logo
Dragos Platform

OT cybersecurity platform for ICS/OT asset visibility and threat detection

OT Security
Dragos OT Incident Response Logo
Dragos OT Incident Response

OT incident response platform for ICS/SCADA environments

OT Security
JI Embedded Cybersecurity Logo
JI Embedded Cybersecurity

Embedded cybersecurity solution for IoT devices across automotive & industrial

OT Security
Secure-IC Digital Sensor IP Logo
Secure-IC Digital Sensor IP

Digital sensor IP for detecting fault injection attacks on hardware devices

OT Security
Smart Monitor IP Logo
Smart Monitor IP

Hardware IP for anti-tamper protection and security monitoring

OT Security
Secure-IC Active Shield IP Logo
Secure-IC Active Shield IP

Physical tamper protection IP for semiconductor chips using active mesh

OT Security
SecureIC Securyzr Digital Sensor Logo
SecureIC Securyzr Digital Sensor

Hardware-based anti-tamper tech for detecting physical attacks on ICs

OT Security
Templar Shield OT/IT Guardian Logo
Templar Shield OT/IT Guardian

OT/IT security platform for monitoring, threat detection, and compliance

OT Security
Intertrust Connect Logo
Intertrust Connect

Connectivity platform for integrating distributed energy resources (DERs)

OT Security
Nothreat AIoT Defender Logo
Nothreat AIoT Defender

AI-powered edge firewall for IIoT devices with zero-day threat detection

OT Security
Gambit KnightGuard for OT & Critical Infra Logo
Gambit KnightGuard for OT & Critical Infra

OT & critical infrastructure protection platform for threat-informed defense

OT Security
SEALSQ Automotive EV Charging Logo
SEALSQ Automotive EV Charging

Secure elements & PKI for EV charging infrastructure security

OT Security
iOT365 Cybersecurity Platform Logo
iOT365 Cybersecurity Platform

AI-powered OT/IoT cybersecurity platform for critical infrastructure

OT Security
VicOne xNexus Logo
VicOne xNexus

Next-gen VSOC platform for automotive cybersecurity monitoring & response

OT Security
VicOne xCarbon Logo
VicOne xCarbon

Software-based IDS/IPS for automotive ECUs and in-vehicle networks

OT Security
Shift5 Predictive Maintenance Logo
Shift5 Predictive Maintenance

Predictive maintenance platform using serial bus data for fleet health monitoring

OT Security
Shift5 Cyber/EW Logo
Shift5 Cyber/EW

Platform for detecting cyber & EW threats via serial bus & RF data analysis

OT Security
Shift5 Fleet Compliance Logo
Shift5 Fleet Compliance

Processes aircraft flight logs to identify security incidents & verify compliance

OT Security
Shift5 MIL-STD-1553 Detection Suite Logo
Shift5 MIL-STD-1553 Detection Suite

Detects cyber attacks on MIL-STD-1553 serial bus in military platforms

OT Security
Shift5 Platform Logo
Shift5 Platform

Operational intelligence platform for vehicle & fleet cybersecurity monitoring

OT Security
Asimily Threat and Response Logo
Asimily Threat and Response

Threat detection & response platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices

OT Security
swIDch PLC OTAC Logo
swIDch PLC OTAC

MFA solution for OT devices using dynamic one-time authentication codes

OT Security
SmartAxiom IoT Management & Security Solution Logo
SmartAxiom IoT Management & Security Solution

IoT security solution using blockchain and edge computing for authentication

OT Security
Bitwise Platform Logo
Bitwise Platform

FPGA bitstream security platform for encryption, authentication & hardening

OT Security
Owl Perimeter Defense Solution OPDS-100D Logo
Owl Perimeter Defense Solution OPDS-100D

DIN rail-mountable data diode for industrial control system deployments

OT Security
Kudelski IoT keySTREAM Logo
Kudelski IoT keySTREAM

Device-to-cloud IoT security platform for device lifecycle management

OT Security
Cynalytica SerialGuard AnalytICS Platform Logo
Cynalytica SerialGuard AnalytICS Platform

Real-time monitoring platform for legacy serial ICS communications

OT Security
Cynalytica OT OptICS™ Logo
Cynalytica OT OptICS™

AI-driven IDS for serial-connected ICS with anomaly detection

OT Security
Dissecto HydraScan Logo
Dissecto HydraScan

Plugin for automotive ECU scanning via UDS over CAN/DoIP for security testing

OT Security
Indurex Logo
Indurex

AI-driven platform for cyber-physical systems security and resilience

OT Security
iolite OT Cybersecurity Logo
iolite OT Cybersecurity

OT cybersecurity platform for monitoring, detecting, and responding to threats

OT Security
Cybersecurity Analytics for Vessels Logo
Cybersecurity Analytics for Vessels

Cybersecurity analytics platform for maritime vessel systems monitoring

OT Security
Global Risk Center Logo
Global Risk Center

OT risk management platform with unified visibility across plants and operations

OT Security
Solitude Labs Logo
Solitude Labs

Zero-trust security for distributed energy resources and industrial systems

OT Security
Seckiot Explore & Citadelle Logo
Seckiot Explore & Citadelle

OT cybersecurity platform for industrial infrastructure protection & monitoring

OT Security
SaiFlow Logo
SaiFlow

AI-powered runtime security for distributed energy networks and IoT devices

OT Security
OTOPIQ Platform Logo
OTOPIQ Platform

AI-driven OT security platform for PLCs, RTUs, HMIs, and workstations

OT Security
MotionSafe Cyber Logo
MotionSafe Cyber

Fleet-grade cybersecurity platform for connected vehicles and assets

OT Security
MicroSec Monitoring Suite Logo
MicroSec Monitoring Suite

IDS for IoT/OT networks using ML for anomaly detection at device/network level

OT Security
MicroSec Platforms Logo
MicroSec Platforms

IoT/OT security platforms for device protection and threat monitoring

OT Security
MicroSec Protection Suite Logo
MicroSec Protection Suite

IoT/OT device security platform with PKI, device mgmt & firmware protection

OT Security
Galvanick XD/OT Logo
Galvanick XD/OT

Extended Detection and Response platform for OT/ICS environments

OT Security
MON5 Tower Logo
MON5 Tower

Centralized OT traffic monitoring solution for industrial networks

OT Security
MON5 Fortezza Logo
MON5 Fortezza

OT network monitoring solution for anomaly detection in industrial systems

OT Security
MON5 MON5hield Logo
MON5 MON5hield

Real-time cybersecurity monitoring platform for OT and critical infrastructures

OT Security
aDolus FACT - Malware Detection Logo
aDolus FACT - Malware Detection

FACT detects malware & ransomware in packages using AV scans & YARA rules.

OT Security
aDolus FACT Certificate Validation Logo
aDolus FACT Certificate Validation

Validates software code signing to detect fraudulent or stolen certificates.

OT Security
Akimbo Technologies DEFENSA Logo
Akimbo Technologies DEFENSA

Patented in-vehicle cybersecurity for ECUs in ADAS/AD automotive systems.

OT Security
Akimbo Technologies DEFENSA Ethernet Logo
Akimbo Technologies DEFENSA Ethernet

Ethernet MITM detection & autonomous response for OT/ICS port networks.

OT Security
Avigilon H5A Rugged PTZ Camera Logo
Avigilon H5A Rugged PTZ Camera

Rugged outdoor PTZ camera with 8MP, 36x zoom, and AI auto-tracking.

OT Security
Avigilon Hardware Logo
Avigilon Hardware

Physical security hardware portfolio for video surveillance & access control.

OT Security
Blue Ridge Networks LinkGuard & CyberCloak Logo
Blue Ridge Networks LinkGuard & CyberCloak

ICS/SCADA security solution with Zero Trust segmentation for OT environments.

OT Security
Cervello Margo AI Railway Cybersecurity Logo
Cervello Margo AI Railway Cybersecurity

AI assistant translating rail cybersecurity data into plain language by role.

OT Security
Cigent SSD ICS Data Protection Logo
Cigent SSD ICS Data Protection

Hardware-encrypted SSD with PBA, hidden partitions & verified erasure for ICS/OT.

OT Security
Citicus ICS Logo
Citicus ICS

Web-based risk management platform for ICS/SCADA environments using a PDCA lifecycle.

OT Security
CybergymIEC Sophic Access Logo
CybergymIEC Sophic Access

Secure remote access solution for ICS/OT environments with session control.

OT Security
Cybriant OT Security Logo
Cybriant OT Security

Managed OT security service with asset discovery, segmentation & 24/7 SOC.

OT Security
Cydome Protect Logo
Cydome Protect

Maritime cybersecurity platform covering IT/OT asset, network, and endpoint security.

OT Security
Cylus CylusOne Logo
Cylus CylusOne

OT cybersecurity platform for rail networks with asset discovery and threat detection.

OT Security
CYMOTIVE Logo
CYMOTIVE

End-to-end automotive cybersecurity platform for connected vehicles.

OT Security
CYSEC ARCA SATLINK Logo
CYSEC ARCA SATLINK

Software SDLS protocol impl. for end-to-end satellite link encryption.

OT Security
Dispel Wicket Industrial Gateway Logo
Dispel Wicket Industrial Gateway

OT edge gateway for zero trust remote access and IIoT data streaming.

OT Security
Dispel Zero Trust Engine Logo
Dispel Zero Trust Engine

Zero Trust secure remote access platform for ICS/OT environments.

OT Security
EasySec ThinGUARD 2.0 Logo
EasySec ThinGUARD 2.0

OT-native zero-trust platform with device-level access control for IIoT.

OT Security
filancore Records Logo
filancore Records

IoT data provenance via hardware signing and distributed ledger anchoring.

OT Security
filancore Over-the-air Logo
filancore Over-the-air

On-device firmware verification for secure OTA updates using verifiable credentials.

OT Security
GD Mission Systems–Canada Logo
GD Mission Systems–Canada

Canadian defence tech company providing C4ISR, sonar, and cyber systems.

OT Security
genua Remote Maintenance Logo
genua Remote Maintenance

Secure remote maintenance solution for industrial/OT environments.

OT Security
Gyala Agger Logo
Gyala Agger

AI-based IT/OT/IoT cyber resilience platform with automated detection & response.

OT Security
ICsec SCADvanceXP Logo
ICsec SCADvanceXP

OT/ICS IDS for passive network monitoring, anomaly & threat detection.

OT Security
IGNITE Cyber IOT Industrial Controls Logo
IGNITE Cyber IOT Industrial Controls

IOT/ICS security assessments, architecture, and mgmt for industrial environments.

OT Security
IKARUS Industrial Cyber Security (OT) Logo
IKARUS Industrial Cyber Security (OT)

OT security suite for industrial networks and critical infrastructure protection.

OT Security
IKARUS OT Security Sensor Management Logo
IKARUS OT Security Sensor Management

Managed licensing & admin of Nozomi Guardian OT sensors via IKARUS MSSP.

OT Security
IKARUS OT Security Sensor Guardian Logo
IKARUS OT Security Sensor Guardian

Passive OT/IoT network sensor for real-time threat detection and asset visibility.

OT Security
Ioetec IoT Security Platform Logo
Ioetec IoT Security Platform

IoT sensor security platform with encrypted key exchange and MQTT data delivery.

OT Security
Ioetec G-2201 Secure Gateway Demo Kit Logo
Ioetec G-2201 Secure Gateway Demo Kit

Hardware IoT secure gateway demo kit for authenticated data collection & transmission.

OT Security
IoTen SignalWall Logo
IoTen SignalWall

Add-on security chip providing physical security to electronic circuit boards.

OT Security
Verkada Logo
Verkada

Hybrid cloud physical security system with video surveillance and access control.

OT Security
Karamba Security XGuard Suite Logo
Karamba Security XGuard Suite

Embedded runtime self-protection suite for IoT and automotive ECU devices.

OT Security
Karamba Security Continuous Security Logo
Karamba Security Continuous Security

Lifecycle security monitoring and threat intel for connected devices and ECUs.

OT Security
Karamba XGuard Monitor Logo
Karamba XGuard Monitor

IoT-focused detect & response platform with embedded agent and SOC integration.

OT Security
Karamba SafeCAN Logo
Karamba SafeCAN

Zero-overhead ECU authentication & encryption for in-vehicle networks.

OT Security
Karamba XGuard Onboard Security Logo
Karamba XGuard Onboard Security

Multi-layer automotive ECU security covering crypto, SecOC, and secure boot.

OT Security
Neeve Platform Logo
Neeve Platform

All-in-one edge-to-cloud platform for OT security, access, and automation.

OT Security
NXM TrustStar Logo
NXM TrustStar

IoT supply chain security for chips & firmware without HSMs or secure elements.

OT Security
NXM CyberSafe Logo
NXM CyberSafe

IoT cyber warranty program w/ hardware-level security for OEM smart devices.

OT Security
NXM Labs IoT Security Platform Logo
NXM Labs IoT Security Platform

End-to-end IoT security platform for OEM product dev & lifecycle mgmt.

OT Security
Ontinue ION for IoT Security Logo
Ontinue ION for IoT Security

Managed 24/7 IoT/OT detection & response add-on leveraging MS Defender for IoT.

OT Security
OTIFYD OT Cyber Security Framework Logo
OTIFYD OT Cyber Security Framework

OT cybersecurity framework consulting service for ICS/OT risk management.

OT Security
OTIFYD OT Cyber Security Program Logo
OTIFYD OT Cyber Security Program

Managed OT cybersecurity program service covering risk, compliance & maturity.

OT Security
PacketViper OT360/OTRemote/IT360/Deception360 Logo
PacketViper OT360/OTRemote/IT360/Deception360

Agentless OT/IT network security suite for detection, prevention & deception.

OT Security
PacketViper OT Security Logo
PacketViper OT Security

OT/ICS cybersecurity solution for threat prevention, detection & containment.

OT Security
PFP Siglytics Analytics Platform Logo
PFP Siglytics Analytics Platform

Side-channel analytics platform for hardware/firmware integrity detection.

OT Security
PlaxidityX vDome Logo
PlaxidityX vDome

AI-powered software preventing keyless vehicle theft via CAN bus monitoring.

OT Security
PlaxidityX CAN Protection Logo
PlaxidityX CAN Protection

IDPS for automotive CAN bus networks detecting threats and anomalies.

OT Security
PlaxidityX ECU IDS/IDPS Logo
PlaxidityX ECU IDS/IDPS

Automotive ECU IDPS for Linux, Android & Adaptive AutoSAR ECUs.

OT Security
PlaxidityX Ethernet Protection IDPS Logo
PlaxidityX Ethernet Protection IDPS

Automotive in-vehicle Ethernet IDPS for ECUs with AUTOSAR firewall support.

OT Security
ProSoft Secure Remote Connectivity Logo
ProSoft Secure Remote Connectivity

Industrial secure remote access platform for OT equipment monitoring.

OT Security
ProtectedIT OT Security (Tenable.ot) Logo
ProtectedIT OT Security (Tenable.ot)

Tenable.ot-based solution securing converged IT/OT & critical infrastructure.

OT Security
ProvenCore-M Logo
ProvenCore-M

TEE for 32-bit MCUs with PSA & SESIP Level 3 certification for IoT security.

OT Security
ProvenRun ProvenApps Logo
ProvenRun ProvenApps

Suite of certified trusted apps for IoT security running on ProvenCore OS.

OT Security
ProvenRun ProvenCore-M Logo
ProvenRun ProvenCore-M

Secure microkernel for trusted IoT solutions on ARM V8M architecture.

OT Security
ProvenRun ProvenCore Logo
ProvenRun ProvenCore

Formally verified secure OS/TEE for IoT and embedded devices.

OT Security
ProvenRun ProvenBox Logo
ProvenRun ProvenBox

Tamper-resistant hardware security appliance with TEE, CC EAL5+/FIPS 140-2 L4.

OT Security
Quantum Fort OT Security Platform Logo
Quantum Fort OT Security Platform

OT/IT security platform for asset visibility, segmentation & compliance.

OT Security
RazorSecure Logo
RazorSecure

Rail-specialist cybersecurity suite for on-board & wayside systems.

OT Security
Red Trident Monitor Logo
Red Trident Monitor

Managed OT/ICS cybersecurity monitoring service for critical infrastructure.

OT Security
Chaos Cybersecurity Logo
Chaos Cybersecurity

IT/OT cybersecurity JV offering purple team & critical infra protection.

OT Security
Regulus Cyber Pyramid GNSS Logo
Regulus Cyber Pyramid GNSS

Software solution protecting GNSS systems from spoofing & jamming attacks.

OT Security
Rhebo OT Security Logo
Rhebo OT Security

OT/IIoT network security monitoring, anomaly detection, and asset discovery.

OT Security
SecEdge EmSPARK for Microchip Logo
SecEdge EmSPARK for Microchip

IoT device security suite for Microchip SAMA5D2 with secure boot & key mgmt.

OT Security
SecEdge EmSPARK Security Suite Logo
SecEdge EmSPARK Security Suite

Embedded security platform for IoT OEMs covering secure boot, OTA, and key mgmt.

OT Security
EmSPARK Security Suite for Arrow Shield96 Logo
EmSPARK Security Suite for Arrow Shield96

Embedded IoT security software suite for secure boot, OTA updates & key mgmt.

OT Security
SecEdge SEC-TPM™ / Edge-Control Logo
SecEdge SEC-TPM™ / Edge-Control

TPM 2.0-based chip-to-cloud security for edge control devices and PLCs.

OT Security
SecEdge ControlEdge Logo
SecEdge ControlEdge

Cloud SW platform for secure device management and control via APIs.

OT Security
SecEdge MicroEdge Logo
SecEdge MicroEdge

SW agent providing IoT device security via hardware root-of-trust & IPsec.

OT Security
SecEdge Edge-Compute Logo
SecEdge Edge-Compute

TPM 2.0-based firmware resilience & secure remote mgmt for data centers.

OT Security
SEC-TPM for NXP i.MX Logo
SEC-TPM for NXP i.MX

Firmware TPM for NXP i.MX processors securing IoT/edge devices.

OT Security
SecurityGate Logo
SecurityGate

OT/ICS cybersecurity assessment & risk management platform for critical infrastructure.

OT Security
SecurityGate ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 Workflow Logo
SecurityGate ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 Workflow

OT risk assessment workflow tool aligned to ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 standard.

OT Security
Sesame IT JIZÔ for OT Logo
Sesame IT JIZÔ for OT

NDR solution for OT/ICS environments with passive monitoring & AI detection.

OT Security
Shield-IoT Payment Terminal Security Logo
Shield-IoT Payment Terminal Security

IoT/IIoT security platform securing PoS terminals via out-of-band traffic analysis.

OT Security
Shield-IoT Logo
Shield-IoT

IoT/IIoT security platform for connected fleets using out-of-band AI monitoring.

OT Security
Shield-IoT Smart Cities Security Logo
Shield-IoT Smart Cities Security

IoT security platform for smart city devices using out-of-band AI threat detection.

OT Security
Shield-IoT AI Threat Management Logo
Shield-IoT AI Threat Management

AI-powered IoT/OT threat detection via network traffic analysis.

OT Security
Shield-IoT Electrical Grid Security Logo
Shield-IoT Electrical Grid Security

IoT/IIoT security platform for electrical utilities and smart grid networks.

OT Security
Shield-IoT EV Charging Security Logo
Shield-IoT EV Charging Security

IoT security platform for EV charging stations using out-of-band traffic analysis.

OT Security
Shield-IoT Coreset-AI Technology Logo
Shield-IoT Coreset-AI Technology

AI-based data compression tech for real-time anomaly detection in IoT networks.

OT Security
SIGA SigaML2 Logo
SIGA SigaML2

ML-based OT cybersecurity suite for threat detection and IR in industrial systems.

OT Security
Simplesense Installation Resilience Platform Logo
Simplesense Installation Resilience Platform

DoD-compliant OT/CS security platform for installations w/ hybrid cloud.

OT Security
Simplesense Cybersecurity Stack Logo
Simplesense Cybersecurity Stack

DoD-compliant IaC cybersecurity stack for OT/ICS critical infrastructure.

OT Security
Sternum IoT Security & Observability Platform Logo
Sternum IoT Security & Observability Platform

Embedded IoT security platform with runtime protection & observability.

OT Security
Sternum Runtime Protection Logo
Sternum Runtime Protection

Agentless runtime security for IoT/embedded devices using EIV™ tech.

OT Security
Sternum EIV Logo
Sternum EIV

Agentless IoT firmware runtime security with cloud-based threat detection.

OT Security
Veridify Security DOME Logo
Veridify Security DOME

Zero Trust OT/ICS cybersecurity platform for building automation & IoT.

OT Security
Xona Logo
Xona

Zero Trust secure remote access platform for OT/ICS environments.

OT Security
Zymbit Resilient Edge Stack Logo
Zymbit Resilient Edge Stack

Hardware-enforced security & resilience stack for unattended Linux edge devices.

OT Security
Cabreza Compose Logo
Cabreza Compose

OT security content generator for policies, procedures & compliance docs

OT Security
Kutoa Beacon Logo
Kutoa Beacon

OT/ICS security advisory service with expert consultants and assessments

OT Security
DERSec Sentry Logo
DERSec Sentry

Real-time threat detection for EV charging & solar+storage DER fleets

OT Security
DER Security Logo
DER Security

Cyber-physical threat detection for distributed energy resources

OT Security
DERSec LabTest Logo
DERSec LabTest

Automated testing solution for DER devices complying with UL 1741 SB standards

OT Security
SMOD Logo
SMOD

Modular framework for pentesting Modbus protocol with diagnostic and offensive features.

OT Security
Free
TRISIS / TRITON / HatMan Malware Repository Logo
TRISIS / TRITON / HatMan Malware Repository

Repository of TRISIS/TRITON/HatMan malware samples and decompiled sources targeting ICS Triconex SIS controllers.

OT Security
Free
PLCinject Logo
PLCinject

PLCinject is a tool for injecting and patching blocks on PLCs with a call instruction.

OT Security
Free
ICS-pcap Logo
ICS-pcap

A collection of PCAPs for ICS/SCADA utilities and protocols with the option for users to contribute.

OT Security
Free
Industrial Exploitation Framework (ISF) Logo
Industrial Exploitation Framework (ISF)

ISF (Industrial Exploitation Framework) - An exploitation framework for industrial systems with various ICS protocol clients and exploit modules.

OT Security
Free
ics_mem_collect Logo
ics_mem_collect

Developing APIs to access memory on industrial control system devices.

OT Security
Free
HVAC Traces Logo
HVAC Traces

Repository of pcap traces for evaluating Network Intrusion Detection Systems in HVAC systems.

OT Security
Free
Low-cost ICS Testbed Logo
Low-cost ICS Testbed

A project providing a low-cost ICS testbed with affordable hardware, instructions, and attacker scenarios to facilitate learning in industrial security.

OT Security
Free
Moki Linux Logo
Moki Linux

A customized Kali Linux distribution for ICS/SCADA pentesting professionals

OT Security
Free
ICSFuzz Logo
ICSFuzz

PLC-side fuzzing tool for uncovering vulnerabilities in ICS control applications.

OT Security
Free
mbtget Logo
mbtget

Simple perl script for making Modbus transactions from the command line.

OT Security
Free
Industrial Security Exploitation Framework Logo
Industrial Security Exploitation Framework

An exploitation framework for industrial security with modules for controlling PLCs and scanning devices.

OT Security
Free
ModbusPal Logo
ModbusPal

Java MODBUS simulator with scriptable functions and dynamic resource creation.

OT Security
Free
LICSTER Logo
LICSTER

A Low-cost ICS Security Testbed for Education and Research

OT Security
Free
Upstream Mobility Cybersecurity Logo
Upstream Mobility Cybersecurity

AI platform for mobility cybersecurity and vehicle quality monitoring

OT Security

