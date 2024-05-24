Dragos Platform Description

Dragos Platform is an operational technology cybersecurity platform designed for industrial control systems and critical infrastructure environments. The platform provides asset discovery and visibility capabilities using OT-safe protocols to identify devices and communications within industrial networks. The platform includes threat detection functionality that utilizes intelligence-based analytics to identify malicious behavior and potential security incidents. It features composite threat analytics designed to reduce alert fatigue by correlating multiple indicators and providing contextual information about detected threats. The platform incorporates expert-authored playbooks to guide incident response activities and provide actionable steps for security teams. Custom reporting capabilities allow organizations to generate tailored security reports based on their specific requirements. The platform is available in both physical and virtual deployment models, with sensors that can scale up to 10 Gbps network throughput. It monitors ICS/OT network traffic to detect anomalies and suspicious communications between assets. The platform aims to help organizations identify threats specific to industrial environments, investigate alerts with contextual information, and respond to security incidents affecting operational technology systems.