Radiflow iSEG RF-3180 Description

Radiflow iSEG RF-3180 is a secure gateway designed for operational technology environments at remote sites and substations. The device provides deep packet inspection firewall capabilities for SCADA protocols including DNP3, Modbus, IEC-101/104, and S7. It operates as a distributed firewall system installed at every port for both serial and Ethernet traffic, validating each packet for source, destination, protocol, and content. The gateway includes an Authentication Proxy Access (APA) feature for NERC CIP V6 compliance, which grants authenticated users access to predefined devices and functions with full logging. The system automatically gathers information about network devices and behaviors, suggests editable firewall rules, and generates alerts when anomalies are detected. The iSEG RF-3180 supports IPsec VPN connectivity over cellular and fiber networks using X.509 certificates. It includes up to 16 x 10/100 ports and 2 x 100/1000 SFP ports, as well as RS-232 ports with protocol gateway functionality. The device features a cellular 2G/3G/4G/LTE dual-SIM modem for operator redundancy and is designed for operation under harsh temperature and radiation conditions. The product line includes the full-featured iSEG RF-3180, the smaller iSEG RF-1031 for limited device connections, and the iSIM management tool for centralized management of multiple secure gateways across networks.