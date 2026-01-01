Radiflow iSEG RF-3180 Logo

Radiflow iSEG RF-3180

Secure gateway for OT remote sites with DPI firewall & access control

OT Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Radiflow iSEG RF-3180 Description

Radiflow iSEG RF-3180 is a secure gateway designed for operational technology environments at remote sites and substations. The device provides deep packet inspection firewall capabilities for SCADA protocols including DNP3, Modbus, IEC-101/104, and S7. It operates as a distributed firewall system installed at every port for both serial and Ethernet traffic, validating each packet for source, destination, protocol, and content. The gateway includes an Authentication Proxy Access (APA) feature for NERC CIP V6 compliance, which grants authenticated users access to predefined devices and functions with full logging. The system automatically gathers information about network devices and behaviors, suggests editable firewall rules, and generates alerts when anomalies are detected. The iSEG RF-3180 supports IPsec VPN connectivity over cellular and fiber networks using X.509 certificates. It includes up to 16 x 10/100 ports and 2 x 100/1000 SFP ports, as well as RS-232 ports with protocol gateway functionality. The device features a cellular 2G/3G/4G/LTE dual-SIM modem for operator redundancy and is designed for operation under harsh temperature and radiation conditions. The product line includes the full-featured iSEG RF-3180, the smaller iSEG RF-1031 for limited device connections, and the iSIM management tool for centralized management of multiple secure gateways across networks.

Radiflow iSEG RF-3180 FAQ

Common questions about Radiflow iSEG RF-3180 including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Radiflow iSEG RF-3180 is Secure gateway for OT remote sites with DPI firewall & access control developed by Radiflow. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Firewall, ICS.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →