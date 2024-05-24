Asimily Threat and Response Description

Asimily Threat and Response is a threat detection and incident response platform designed for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices. The platform monitors device behavior to identify anomalies and potential security threats in real-time. The system detects threats using over 100 sources including EPSS (Exploit Prediction Scoring System) and KEV (Known Exploited Vulnerabilities). When anomalous behavior is detected, the platform can trigger automated responses such as alerts, device quarantine, or network segmentation. The platform includes packet capture capabilities for forensic analysis during incident response. It provides device timelines and centralized visibility to help security teams investigate and understand security incidents. Pre-populated rules from Asimily Labs are included, and organizations can create custom policies using a wizard-based rule generator without requiring programming skills. The platform offers capabilities to isolate compromised devices by blocking services or ports, quarantining devices, or segmenting them from other network assets. It integrates with existing security workflows through integrations and an API. The system can detect misconfigurations, wandering devices, accidental resets, FDA recalls, and deviations from normal device behavior. Asimily Threat and Response provides a centralized dashboard for monitoring and managing security across IoT ecosystems, with the goal of reducing incident response time and maintaining device uptime during security events.