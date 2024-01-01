Low-cost ICS Testbed 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The project aims to help set up a minimal, low-cost Industrial Control System (ICS) testbed for students, researchers, or anyone interested in industrial security. It includes a list of affordable hardware, instructions, configurations, installation scripts, attacker scenarios, and implications to ease entry into the industrial security sector. Industrial hardware is usually expensive and proprietary, hindering learning, but with Industry 4.0, accessible and affordable practice and knowledge are crucial for mastering modern cyber risks.