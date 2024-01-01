Low-cost ICS Testbed

A security checklist app for your Mac that helps you with basic security hygiene and prevents 80% of problems.
The project aims to help set up a minimal, low-cost Industrial Control System (ICS) testbed for students, researchers, or anyone interested in industrial security. It includes a list of affordable hardware, instructions, configurations, installation scripts, attacker scenarios, and implications to ease entry into the industrial security sector. Industrial hardware is usually expensive and proprietary, hindering learning, but with Industry 4.0, accessible and affordable practice and knowledge are crucial for mastering modern cyber risks.
CHIPSEC is a framework for analyzing the security of PC platforms and components, with tools for low-level interfaces and forensic capabilities.
An open source framework for security assessments of iOS apps, now decommissioned in favor of Objection.
Leveraging WebDAV features for covert communication and payload delivery.
Machine learning project for intuitive threat analysis with a web interface.
An Active Defense framework for detecting and responding to phishing attacks in Office 365 Message Trace logs.