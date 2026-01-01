Nozomi Networks Nozomi Networks Platform Description

Nozomi Networks Platform is a cyber-physical system protection solution designed to provide visibility and security for operational technology (OT), Internet of Things (IoT), and information technology (IT) environments. The platform monitors over 102 million devices across 11,000+ installations worldwide. The platform offers asset discovery and inventory management capabilities to identify mission-critical assets and vulnerabilities across heterogeneous systems. It performs real-time network monitoring to detect security threats and process anomalies in industrial control systems, SCADA environments, and critical infrastructure. The solution provides threat detection and response capabilities through continuous monitoring of network traffic and behavioral analysis. It includes vulnerability management features to identify and prioritize security risks across OT and IoT environments. The platform is deployed across multiple industries including energy and utilities, transportation, airports, manufacturing, real estate, and federal government sectors. It supports both on-premises and cloud deployment models. Nozomi Networks has been recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave for IoT Security Solutions (Q3 2025) and named to Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for CPS Protection Platforms. The company was also recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies 2025 in the security category.