Endian 4i is an industrial security gateway designed specifically for operational technology (OT) environments and industrial networks. The solution provides network security protection for manufacturing, critical infrastructure, renewable energy, and other industrial sectors. The platform offers flexible deployment options including ruggedized hardware appliances and software/virtual implementations. Hardware appliances feature DIN rail mounting, extended temperature range operation (-20°C to +60°C), and industrial power supply compatibility for harsh environmental conditions. Key security capabilities include firewall protection, VPN connectivity, intrusion detection, and network monitoring tailored for industrial protocols. The system supports IoT device integration and provides secure remote access to industrial networks and equipment. Connectivity features include cellular (4G/5G), WiFi, and industrial serial interfaces. The gateway includes digital input/output capabilities and supports industrial communication protocols commonly used in OT environments. Management is handled through a web-based interface with centralized administration capabilities. The solution integrates with Endian's broader security platform for unified network management across IT and OT environments. The system is designed to meet industrial compliance requirements including IEC 62443 standards for industrial cybersecurity. It provides network segmentation, access control, and monitoring specifically adapted for operational technology networks.
FEATURES
EXPLORE BY TAGS
SIMILAR TOOLS
A data-mining and deep web asset search engine for breach analysis and prevention services.
A Graphical Realism Framework for Industrial Control Simulation organized as 5 VirtualBox VMs for realistic ICS network simulation.
An industrial control system testing tool that enables security researchers to enumerate SCADA controllers, read register values, and modify register data across different testing modes.
A command line steganography tool that uses LSB technique to hide files within images without visible alteration.
A search engine for the Internet of Things (IoT) that discovers and monitors devices connected to the internet.
Extract local data storage of an Android application in one click.
A tool for extracting static and dynamic features from Android APKs.
A hardware security validation toolkit for x86 platforms that provides bootable tools for checking platform configuration registers and managing SecureBoot keys.
Phish Report is inaccessible without JavaScript and cookies enabled.
PINNED
Proton Pass is a cross-platform password manager that provides encrypted storage, password generation, and security monitoring features with integrated 2FA and dark web monitoring capabilities.
NordVPN is a commercial VPN service that encrypts internet connections and hides IP addresses through a global network of servers, featuring integrated threat protection and multi-device support.
Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.