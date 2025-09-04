Endian 4i Logo

Commercial
29 September 2025
Specialized Security
Industrial Security
Ot
Network Security
Firewall
Vpn
Iot Security
Industrial Control Systems
Scada
Compliance
Remote Access
Visit Website

Endian 4i is an industrial security gateway designed specifically for operational technology (OT) environments and industrial networks. The solution provides network security protection for manufacturing, critical infrastructure, renewable energy, and other industrial sectors. The platform offers flexible deployment options including ruggedized hardware appliances and software/virtual implementations. Hardware appliances feature DIN rail mounting, extended temperature range operation (-20°C to +60°C), and industrial power supply compatibility for harsh environmental conditions. Key security capabilities include firewall protection, VPN connectivity, intrusion detection, and network monitoring tailored for industrial protocols. The system supports IoT device integration and provides secure remote access to industrial networks and equipment. Connectivity features include cellular (4G/5G), WiFi, and industrial serial interfaces. The gateway includes digital input/output capabilities and supports industrial communication protocols commonly used in OT environments. Management is handled through a web-based interface with centralized administration capabilities. The solution integrates with Endian's broader security platform for unified network management across IT and OT environments. The system is designed to meet industrial compliance requirements including IEC 62443 standards for industrial cybersecurity. It provides network segmentation, access control, and monitoring specifically adapted for operational technology networks.

