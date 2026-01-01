ArcticWolf AI EPP for OT Security Logo

ArcticWolf AI EPP for OT Security

AI-based endpoint protection platform for OT and ICS environments

OT Security
Commercial
ArcticWolf AI EPP for OT Security Description

ArcticWolf AI EPP for OT Security is an endpoint protection and prevention platform designed specifically for operational technology and industrial control systems environments. The solution uses artificial intelligence to provide security capabilities that extend beyond traditional antivirus approaches. The platform is integrated with PAGO MDR's DeepACT platform and Aurora Protect AI's security technology to deliver managed detection and response capabilities. This combination enables predictive threat detection and real-time response for OT environments, with 24/7 incident handling when security breaches occur. The solution operates independently without requiring cloud sandboxing for protection decisions. It uses a lightweight architecture designed to minimize impact on system performance and resource usage in OT environments. The platform provides a single-agent interface for security management and monitoring. The AI-powered detection capabilities cover threat intelligence from various sources including hacker forums, black markets, leak blogs, and criminal sites. Real-time alerts are provided when relevant incidents are detected in the monitored environment.

ArcticWolf AI EPP for OT Security is AI-based endpoint protection platform for OT and ICS environments developed by PAGO Networks. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Endpoint Protection, ICS.

