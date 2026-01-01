Radiflow iSIM
Network mgmt tool for Radiflow secure gateways at industrial remote sites
Radiflow iSIM
Network mgmt tool for Radiflow secure gateways at industrial remote sites
Radiflow iSIM Description
iSIM is a network management tool designed for managing Radiflow's iSEG secure ruggedized gateways deployed at remote industrial sites and substations. The tool provides centralized management capabilities for multiple gateways across different networks. The product enables administrators to group multiple gateways on disparate networks for batch operations, including OS upgrades. It verifies device connectivity before upgrades and generates detailed reports upon completion. The system automatically backs up device configuration databases to enable restoration of misconfigured devices or setup of failover gateways. iSIM includes a distributed firewall management system that translates security profiles into firewall rules and automatically uploads them to secure gateways across the network. The Authentication Proxy Agent (APA) feature allows administrators to set time-based and device-specific access constraints for maintenance activities, creating temporary tunnels from technician PCs to specific SCADA devices without exposing the entire network. The tool provides network topology visualization divided into sub-networks, showing edge devices such as PLCs, RTUs, and IEDs. Security alerts from all managed gateways are aggregated and presented with filtering options by severity and protocol. All user access and activities are logged. Traffic analysis capabilities include violation log files, maintenance process logs, network link traffic statistics, and performance-over-time graphs for selected links.
Radiflow iSIM FAQ
Common questions about Radiflow iSIM including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Radiflow iSIM is Network mgmt tool for Radiflow secure gateways at industrial remote sites developed by Radiflow. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Authentication, Centralized Management.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership