Radiflow iSIM Description

iSIM is a network management tool designed for managing Radiflow's iSEG secure ruggedized gateways deployed at remote industrial sites and substations. The tool provides centralized management capabilities for multiple gateways across different networks. The product enables administrators to group multiple gateways on disparate networks for batch operations, including OS upgrades. It verifies device connectivity before upgrades and generates detailed reports upon completion. The system automatically backs up device configuration databases to enable restoration of misconfigured devices or setup of failover gateways. iSIM includes a distributed firewall management system that translates security profiles into firewall rules and automatically uploads them to secure gateways across the network. The Authentication Proxy Agent (APA) feature allows administrators to set time-based and device-specific access constraints for maintenance activities, creating temporary tunnels from technician PCs to specific SCADA devices without exposing the entire network. The tool provides network topology visualization divided into sub-networks, showing edge devices such as PLCs, RTUs, and IEDs. Security alerts from all managed gateways are aggregated and presented with filtering options by severity and protocol. All user access and activities are logged. Traffic analysis capabilities include violation log files, maintenance process logs, network link traffic statistics, and performance-over-time graphs for selected links.