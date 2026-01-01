Darktrace OT Description

Darktrace OT is an operational technology security platform that provides visibility, threat detection, and risk management for industrial control systems and critical infrastructure. The product uses Self-Learning AI to establish baselines of normal operations across both OT and IT environments, enabling detection of insider threats, zero-day attacks, and sophisticated threats without relying on signature-based methods. The platform maintains a continuous asset inventory through passive and active scanning, identifying devices across all levels of the Purdue Model and monitoring industrial protocols. It provides real-time visibility into OT infrastructure while analyzing IT activity to protect interconnected systems. For threat detection, Darktrace OT monitors network traffic to identify anomalous behavior indicative of attacks. The Cyber AI Analyst component automatically investigates security incidents, prioritizes critical events, and generates summaries for security and engineering teams. The platform can initiate autonomous responses to contain threats while maintaining operational continuity. Risk management capabilities extend beyond traditional CVE scoring by combining IT and OT data with MITRE ATT&CK techniques to map attack paths specific to each environment. The system suggests mitigation strategies when patches are unavailable and allows evaluation of defenses against known APT groups. Darktrace OT is designed for environments where IT and OT systems converge, addressing challenges in manufacturing, energy, transportation, and other critical infrastructure sectors.