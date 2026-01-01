Darktrace OT
AI-based threat detection & risk mgmt for OT/IT industrial environments
Darktrace OT
AI-based threat detection & risk mgmt for OT/IT industrial environments
Darktrace OT Description
Darktrace OT is an operational technology security platform that provides visibility, threat detection, and risk management for industrial control systems and critical infrastructure. The product uses Self-Learning AI to establish baselines of normal operations across both OT and IT environments, enabling detection of insider threats, zero-day attacks, and sophisticated threats without relying on signature-based methods. The platform maintains a continuous asset inventory through passive and active scanning, identifying devices across all levels of the Purdue Model and monitoring industrial protocols. It provides real-time visibility into OT infrastructure while analyzing IT activity to protect interconnected systems. For threat detection, Darktrace OT monitors network traffic to identify anomalous behavior indicative of attacks. The Cyber AI Analyst component automatically investigates security incidents, prioritizes critical events, and generates summaries for security and engineering teams. The platform can initiate autonomous responses to contain threats while maintaining operational continuity. Risk management capabilities extend beyond traditional CVE scoring by combining IT and OT data with MITRE ATT&CK techniques to map attack paths specific to each environment. The system suggests mitigation strategies when patches are unavailable and allows evaluation of defenses against known APT groups. Darktrace OT is designed for environments where IT and OT systems converge, addressing challenges in manufacturing, energy, transportation, and other critical infrastructure sectors.
Darktrace OT FAQ
Common questions about Darktrace OT including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Darktrace OT is AI-based threat detection & risk mgmt for OT/IT industrial environments developed by Darktrace. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, Asset Discovery, Critical Infrastructure.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership