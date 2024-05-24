Gambit KnightGuard for OT & Critical Infra Description

Gambit KnightGuard for OT & Critical Infrastructure Protection is a security platform designed to protect operational technology environments and critical infrastructure from cyber threats. The solution addresses the security challenges created by the convergence of IT and OT networks, which exposes critical operational systems to broader cyber threats. The platform focuses on mitigating IT and OT threats using a threat-informed defense approach. It is designed to help organizations defend against attackers who increasingly target OT environments with the intent to cause physical harm and safety risks. KnightGuard consolidates multiple cyber threat intelligence functions and tools into a single platform to improve productivity and enhance operational efficiencies. The platform helps organizations optimize, manage, and measure security operations across their OT and critical infrastructure environments. The solution is part of a broader KnightGuard product suite that includes capabilities for continuous threat exposure management, threat hunting and detection, and AI-enabled purple teaming. The platform is designed to increase productivity and efficiency of cyber threat intelligence teams by providing a unified approach to OT security.