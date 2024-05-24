Gambit KnightGuard for OT & Critical Infra
OT & critical infrastructure protection platform for threat-informed defense
Gambit KnightGuard for OT & Critical Infra
OT & critical infrastructure protection platform for threat-informed defense
Gambit KnightGuard for OT & Critical Infra Description
Gambit KnightGuard for OT & Critical Infrastructure Protection is a security platform designed to protect operational technology environments and critical infrastructure from cyber threats. The solution addresses the security challenges created by the convergence of IT and OT networks, which exposes critical operational systems to broader cyber threats. The platform focuses on mitigating IT and OT threats using a threat-informed defense approach. It is designed to help organizations defend against attackers who increasingly target OT environments with the intent to cause physical harm and safety risks. KnightGuard consolidates multiple cyber threat intelligence functions and tools into a single platform to improve productivity and enhance operational efficiencies. The platform helps organizations optimize, manage, and measure security operations across their OT and critical infrastructure environments. The solution is part of a broader KnightGuard product suite that includes capabilities for continuous threat exposure management, threat hunting and detection, and AI-enabled purple teaming. The platform is designed to increase productivity and efficiency of cyber threat intelligence teams by providing a unified approach to OT security.
Gambit KnightGuard for OT & Critical Infra FAQ
Common questions about Gambit KnightGuard for OT & Critical Infra including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Gambit KnightGuard for OT & Critical Infra is OT & critical infrastructure protection platform for threat-informed defense developed by Gambit Cyber. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with SCADA, Critical Infrastructure, Blue Team.
ALTERNATIVES
Agentless OT/IT network security suite for detection, prevention & deception.
IT/OT cybersecurity JV offering purple team & critical infra protection.
OT/IIoT network security monitoring, anomaly detection, and asset discovery.
OT cybersecurity protection for critical infrastructure across multiple sectors.
OT/IoT/IT asset discovery & threat detection platform for cyber-physical systems
POPULAR
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox