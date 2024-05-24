Claroty xDome Secure Access Description

Claroty xDome Secure Access is a secure remote access solution designed for cyber-physical systems (CPS) across industrial, commercial, and healthcare environments. The product provides controlled access to operational technology (OT), Internet of Things (IoT), and Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) devices and networks. The solution is part of the broader Claroty xDome platform, which includes capabilities for asset inventory, exposure management, network protection, threat detection, and operational efficiency. Claroty xDome Secure Access specifically addresses the challenge of providing secure remote connectivity to critical infrastructure and cyber-physical systems while maintaining visibility and control. The product supports multiple discovery methods including Claroty Edge, passive monitoring, safe queries, project file analysis, and ecosystem enrichment. It is designed to work across different industry verticals including manufacturing, energy, utilities, commercial buildings, data centers, hospitality, retail, and healthcare facilities. Claroty xDome Secure Access integrates with the company's Continuous Threat Detection (CTD) platform and supports various regulatory compliance requirements relevant to industrial, commercial, and healthcare sectors. The solution aims to enable both cyber resilience and operational resilience by providing secure access pathways without compromising network security or operational continuity.