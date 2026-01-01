Radiflow OT Security and Risk Management Platform
OT security platform for threat detection, risk mgmt & compliance in ICS/SCADA
Radiflow OT Security and Risk Management Platform
OT security platform for threat detection, risk mgmt & compliance in ICS/SCADA
Radiflow OT Security and Risk Management Platform Description
Radiflow OT Security and Risk Management Platform provides cybersecurity solutions for industrial control systems and critical infrastructure. The platform consists of multiple integrated components that work together or independently. The iSID component performs passive network monitoring to discover assets, build inventory, and establish operational baselines. It detects anomalous behavior across legacy and modern OT environments, monitoring standard and proprietary protocols. iSID provides network visualization, threat detection, alerting, and device configuration rules. CIARA is a risk assessment and management solution that receives data from iSID, Active Scanner, or third-party sources. It uses a threat intelligence-driven Breach and Attack Simulation engine to calculate per-zone, per-site, and overall attack likelihood. CIARA assesses risk mitigation effectiveness and provides recommendations aligned with NIS2, IEC62443, NIST CSF, and industry best practices. Active Scanner complements passive monitoring by directly querying assets to obtain detailed information such as modules, versions, and patch levels. This data improves accuracy in threat detection, risk management, and compliance reporting. iCEN provides centralized management for multiple iSID installations across enterprise sites. It collects and shares cyber data between iSID instances and CIARA, schedules risk assessments, and delivers a unified view of security posture through a web interface. The platform supports flexible deployment options including central SOC locations, remote sites, or hybrid configurations. It is designed for MSSP environments with client-based view permissions and separation controls.
Radiflow OT Security and Risk Management Platform FAQ
Common questions about Radiflow OT Security and Risk Management Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Radiflow OT Security and Risk Management Platform is OT security platform for threat detection, risk mgmt & compliance in ICS/SCADA developed by Radiflow. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, Asset Discovery, Centralized Management.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership