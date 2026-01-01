Radiflow OT Security and Risk Management Platform Description

Radiflow OT Security and Risk Management Platform provides cybersecurity solutions for industrial control systems and critical infrastructure. The platform consists of multiple integrated components that work together or independently. The iSID component performs passive network monitoring to discover assets, build inventory, and establish operational baselines. It detects anomalous behavior across legacy and modern OT environments, monitoring standard and proprietary protocols. iSID provides network visualization, threat detection, alerting, and device configuration rules. CIARA is a risk assessment and management solution that receives data from iSID, Active Scanner, or third-party sources. It uses a threat intelligence-driven Breach and Attack Simulation engine to calculate per-zone, per-site, and overall attack likelihood. CIARA assesses risk mitigation effectiveness and provides recommendations aligned with NIS2, IEC62443, NIST CSF, and industry best practices. Active Scanner complements passive monitoring by directly querying assets to obtain detailed information such as modules, versions, and patch levels. This data improves accuracy in threat detection, risk management, and compliance reporting. iCEN provides centralized management for multiple iSID installations across enterprise sites. It collects and shares cyber data between iSID instances and CIARA, schedules risk assessments, and delivers a unified view of security posture through a web interface. The platform supports flexible deployment options including central SOC locations, remote sites, or hybrid configurations. It is designed for MSSP environments with client-based view permissions and separation controls.