Radiflow OT Security and Risk Management Platform Logo

Radiflow OT Security and Risk Management Platform

OT security platform for threat detection, risk mgmt & compliance in ICS/SCADA

OT Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Radiflow OT Security and Risk Management Platform Description

Radiflow OT Security and Risk Management Platform provides cybersecurity solutions for industrial control systems and critical infrastructure. The platform consists of multiple integrated components that work together or independently. The iSID component performs passive network monitoring to discover assets, build inventory, and establish operational baselines. It detects anomalous behavior across legacy and modern OT environments, monitoring standard and proprietary protocols. iSID provides network visualization, threat detection, alerting, and device configuration rules. CIARA is a risk assessment and management solution that receives data from iSID, Active Scanner, or third-party sources. It uses a threat intelligence-driven Breach and Attack Simulation engine to calculate per-zone, per-site, and overall attack likelihood. CIARA assesses risk mitigation effectiveness and provides recommendations aligned with NIS2, IEC62443, NIST CSF, and industry best practices. Active Scanner complements passive monitoring by directly querying assets to obtain detailed information such as modules, versions, and patch levels. This data improves accuracy in threat detection, risk management, and compliance reporting. iCEN provides centralized management for multiple iSID installations across enterprise sites. It collects and shares cyber data between iSID instances and CIARA, schedules risk assessments, and delivers a unified view of security posture through a web interface. The platform supports flexible deployment options including central SOC locations, remote sites, or hybrid configurations. It is designed for MSSP environments with client-based view permissions and separation controls.

Radiflow OT Security and Risk Management Platform FAQ

Common questions about Radiflow OT Security and Risk Management Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Radiflow OT Security and Risk Management Platform is OT security platform for threat detection, risk mgmt & compliance in ICS/SCADA developed by Radiflow. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, Asset Discovery, Centralized Management.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →