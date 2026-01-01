Palo Alto Networks iSID Description

Radiflow iSID is a threat detection system designed for ICS/SCADA networks that integrates with Palo Alto Networks' Cortex Framework. The system monitors industrial networks by mapping IT and OT assets and provides situational awareness with real-time alerts on behavioral anomalies. The product uses multiple security engines operating in parallel to detect potential anomalies including changes in network topology, use of known exploits, deviations from predefined deep packet inspection policies of machine-to-machine sessions, and changes in PLC configurations. The system monitors maintenance sessions to industrial controllers and validates firmware or logic changes. iSID provides automated asset discovery and inventory management for operational technology environments. It enriches firewall detection rules with information from the industrial network, including newly detected assets and vulnerability data. The system alerts on known vulnerabilities in deployed PLCs and attempts to exploit IT and OT devices. The integration with Palo Alto Networks' Cortex Framework enables deployment without additional hardware or software provisioning. The system performs deep packet inspection analysis of all sessions to detect deviations from predefined operational policies and monitors operational parameters published by controllers to compare against known vulnerabilities.