Trend Micro Industrial Network Security provides purpose-built protection for industrial control systems and operational technology environments. The solution includes multiple hardware appliances designed to secure ICS/OT networks without disrupting operations. The product line consists of three main components: TXOne EdgeIPS (industrial next-generation IPS), TXOne EdgeIPS Pro (intent-based industrial intelligent IPS for large-scale networks), and TXOne EdgeFire (industrial next-generation firewall). These devices deploy transparently in front of critical assets, network switches, or RTUs/IoT gateways. The solution addresses vulnerability protection for legacy devices through virtual patching capabilities that do not require changes to logical network configurations. Network segmentation features help suppress the spread of cyber incidents like network worms in flat networks. Policy enforcement capabilities prevent vulnerability attacks, unauthorized access, and unintended control commands to critical assets. The transparent deployment model allows organizations to add security controls to existing L2 network switches and critical infrastructure without modifying network topology. The solution supports routing, firewall, virtual patching, and protocol filtering to establish secure network segments in industrial environments.
