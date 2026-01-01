TXOne OT-Native All-Terrain Solutions Logo

TXOne OT-Native All-Terrain Solutions

OT security suite for ICS environments with endpoint, network & inspection tools

OT Security
Commercial
TXOne OT-Native All-Terrain Solutions Description

TXOne OT-Native All-Terrain Solutions is a comprehensive security platform designed for operational technology and industrial control system environments. The product suite addresses security across the Purdue model levels 1-3, covering basic control, supervisory control, and site manufacturing operations. The platform consists of four main solution categories: Security Inspection solutions include Portable Inspector (installation-free portable scanner for stand-alone or specialized assets), Safe Port (checkpoint scanning for inbound/outbound devices), and ElementOne. Endpoint Protection solutions feature Stellar and StellarOne, which provide OT zero trust-based security for ICS assets operating in variable conditions. Network Defense solutions include EdgeIPS, EdgeIPS Pro, EdgeFire, and EdgeOne, designed to segment networks into productivity-based zones and shield vulnerable assets at the network level. CPS Protection Platform features SageOne, which aggregates security information and operational context from point products to produce security insights, combat unknown threats, and provide visibility of overall security posture. The solutions target multiple industries including smart factory, healthcare, and green energy sectors. The platform is designed specifically for industrial control systems and operational technology environments where traditional IT security tools may not be suitable.

TXOne OT-Native All-Terrain Solutions FAQ

TXOne OT-Native All-Terrain Solutions is OT security suite for ICS environments with endpoint, network & inspection tools developed by TXOne Networks. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Endpoint Protection, ICS.

