Fleet Defender Neural Sentinel Logo

Fleet Defender Neural Sentinel

Vehicle cybersecurity intrusion detection for commercial fleets and OEMs

OT Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Fleet Defender Neural Sentinel is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Fleet Defender Neural Sentinel Description

Fleet Defender Neural Sentinel provides cybersecurity intrusion detection for commercial vehicle fleets, with a focus on long-haul tractor trailers. The product is available in multiple deployment options: aftermarket hardware that monitors vehicle control system networks, software-only solutions for telematics systems, and OEM-integrated software for vehicle manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers. The Neural Sentinel hardware functions as an aftermarket Electronic Control Unit (ECU) that connects to vehicle networks to detect cyber threats in real-time. It provides in-cab notifications when cyberattacks are detected. The software version offers intrusion detection through existing telematics devices and can be deployed via telematics marketplaces. For OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, Fleet Defender offers software-only technology designed to support compliance with UN R155 regulations. This solution provides monitoring, intrusion detection, and response capabilities throughout the vehicle lifecycle. All Fleet Defender solutions include access to the Threat Intelligence and Analysis Center (TAC), which provides 24/7 monitoring for anomalous vehicle behavior. The TAC uses a proprietary threat matrix to catalog attacks and communicates directly with customer teams when critical anomalies occur. Threats are displayed via a customer dashboard. The company focuses on vehicle control system networks rather than cellular or telematics interfaces. Fleet Defender uses machine learning to analyze vehicle network data and generate actionable insights.

Fleet Defender Neural Sentinel FAQ

Common questions about Fleet Defender Neural Sentinel including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Fleet Defender Neural Sentinel is Vehicle cybersecurity intrusion detection for commercial fleets and OEMs developed by Fleet Defender. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with OT Security, Intrusion Detection, Threat Intelligence.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
286
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →