Fleet Defender Neural Sentinel Description

Fleet Defender Neural Sentinel provides cybersecurity intrusion detection for commercial vehicle fleets, with a focus on long-haul tractor trailers. The product is available in multiple deployment options: aftermarket hardware that monitors vehicle control system networks, software-only solutions for telematics systems, and OEM-integrated software for vehicle manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers. The Neural Sentinel hardware functions as an aftermarket Electronic Control Unit (ECU) that connects to vehicle networks to detect cyber threats in real-time. It provides in-cab notifications when cyberattacks are detected. The software version offers intrusion detection through existing telematics devices and can be deployed via telematics marketplaces. For OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, Fleet Defender offers software-only technology designed to support compliance with UN R155 regulations. This solution provides monitoring, intrusion detection, and response capabilities throughout the vehicle lifecycle. All Fleet Defender solutions include access to the Threat Intelligence and Analysis Center (TAC), which provides 24/7 monitoring for anomalous vehicle behavior. The TAC uses a proprietary threat matrix to catalog attacks and communicates directly with customer teams when critical anomalies occur. Threats are displayed via a customer dashboard. The company focuses on vehicle control system networks rather than cellular or telematics interfaces. Fleet Defender uses machine learning to analyze vehicle network data and generate actionable insights.