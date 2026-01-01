TXOne Endpoint Protection
TXOne Endpoint Protection
TXOne Endpoint Protection Description
TXOne Endpoint Protection is an endpoint security solution designed for industrial control systems (ICS) and operational technology (OT) environments. The product addresses the security requirements of ICS assets operating in variable conditions, including both legacy and modern operating systems. The solution operates without requiring internet connectivity or constant virus signature updates, making it suitable for air-gapped OT environments. It uses a zero trust-based approach to protect endpoints while minimizing performance impact on operational systems. The product supports Windows operating systems across legacy and modern versions, managed through a central management console. It provides defense against known and unknown attacks without requiring pattern updates, addressing the constraints of OT environments where traditional antivirus solutions may interfere with operations. TXOne Endpoint Protection is part of the asset security lifecycle, specifically targeting the "On Staging" phase where proper workload configuration and endpoint security software installation occurs. The solution is designed to avoid interfering with factory production processes, computation speed, or operational decisions. The product line includes the Stellar suite, which provides endpoint protection capabilities tailored for critical infrastructure organizations. Management capabilities allow administrators to oversee both legacy and modern endpoints from a single interface.
