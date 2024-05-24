Dragos OT Incident Response Description

Dragos OT Incident Response is an operational technology security platform designed for investigating and responding to incidents in industrial control systems and SCADA environments. The platform provides threat detection capabilities with four types of detections enriched with WorldView threat intelligence. The platform includes investigation tools such as Insights Hub for prioritizing threats, Case Management for organizing investigations, Timeline for reconstructing event sequences, and Query-Focused Datasets (QFDs) for testing hypotheses. It features expert-authored incident response playbooks written by OT incident responders that provide step-by-step guidance for safe remediation without disrupting production operations. The platform integrates WorldView threat intelligence and weekly Knowledge Packs that deliver adversary behaviors, indicators of compromise, and tactics, techniques, and procedures. It includes native integrations with SIEM, SOAR, and EDR platforms to enhance enterprise security workflows with OT data. Additional services include OT Watch for continuous threat hunting, incident response retainers for expert support, and Neighborhood Keeper for community threat intelligence sharing. The platform is designed to reduce mean time to resolution while maintaining operational continuity in industrial environments where patching may be impractical or risky.