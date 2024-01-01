ICSFuzz 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

ICSFuzz is a PLC-side fuzzing tool designed to uncover vulnerabilities in ICS control applications. It requires an existing cross compiler on your machine and runs natively on the PLC after being compiled with an ARM-based cross-toolchain like OSELAS. The tool is specialized for evaluating ICS control applications based on the Codesys platform modified for the Wago PLC. Suggestions for upgrades and enhanced compatibility are welcome by contacting dimitris.tychalas@nyu.edu.