Radiflow CIARA OT Risk Management
OT risk management platform with breach simulation and compliance reporting
Radiflow CIARA OT Risk Management
OT risk management platform with breach simulation and compliance reporting
Radiflow CIARA OT Risk Management Description
CIARA OT Risk Management is a risk assessment and management platform designed for operational technology environments. The solution creates a digital twin of OT networks and performs machine learning-driven virtual breach and attack simulations (OT-VBAS) to assess cyber risk based on threat intelligence and vulnerabilities. The platform automatically discovers and evaluates security posture across industrial sites, calculating risk indicators per zone and asset. It simulates security controls against known threats and evaluates attack scenarios such as loss of availability, loss of control, and loss of data. Users can customize attack vectors, adversary profiles, and loss scenarios to understand potential attack paths and exploitable vulnerabilities. CIARA generates risk mitigation plans optimized for return on investment, considering user preferences and budget constraints. The platform provides compliance reporting aligned with NIS2, IEC 62443, NIST CSF, and industry best practices. It produces hardening plans with prioritized mitigation controls and step-by-step playbooks for vulnerability remediation. The solution ingests data from multiple sources including network monitoring systems, vulnerability management tools, MITRE ATT&CK threat intelligence, and historical incident data. It provides network visibility tables displaying segments, zones, assets, protocols, and vulnerabilities. The platform can be deployed as a standalone solution or integrated with the Radiflow iCEN central management platform for automated data ingestion and periodic risk assessments.
Radiflow CIARA OT Risk Management FAQ
Common questions about Radiflow CIARA OT Risk Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Radiflow CIARA OT Risk Management is OT risk management platform with breach simulation and compliance reporting developed by Radiflow. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, ICS, MITRE Attack.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership