Radiflow CIARA OT Risk Management Description

CIARA OT Risk Management is a risk assessment and management platform designed for operational technology environments. The solution creates a digital twin of OT networks and performs machine learning-driven virtual breach and attack simulations (OT-VBAS) to assess cyber risk based on threat intelligence and vulnerabilities. The platform automatically discovers and evaluates security posture across industrial sites, calculating risk indicators per zone and asset. It simulates security controls against known threats and evaluates attack scenarios such as loss of availability, loss of control, and loss of data. Users can customize attack vectors, adversary profiles, and loss scenarios to understand potential attack paths and exploitable vulnerabilities. CIARA generates risk mitigation plans optimized for return on investment, considering user preferences and budget constraints. The platform provides compliance reporting aligned with NIS2, IEC 62443, NIST CSF, and industry best practices. It produces hardening plans with prioritized mitigation controls and step-by-step playbooks for vulnerability remediation. The solution ingests data from multiple sources including network monitoring systems, vulnerability management tools, MITRE ATT&CK threat intelligence, and historical incident data. It provides network visibility tables displaying segments, zones, assets, protocols, and vulnerabilities. The platform can be deployed as a standalone solution or integrated with the Radiflow iCEN central management platform for automated data ingestion and periodic risk assessments.