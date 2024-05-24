Nothreat AIoT Defender Logo

Nothreat AIoT Defender

by Nothreat

AI-powered edge firewall for IIoT devices with zero-day threat detection

OT Security Commercial
On-Premises|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Iot SecurityScada
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Nothreat AIoT Defender Description

Nothreat AIoT Defender is a software-based firewall designed for Industrial IoT (IIoT) and edge devices. The solution embeds directly within lightweight CPU devices to provide real-time threat protection without requiring additional hardware firewalls. The product utilizes continuous learning AI that operates on minimal resources (2MB RAM) to detect and prevent cyberattacks. The AI system dynamically adapts to emerging threats by autonomously creating new neurons and synapses, starting with zero parameters. This approach addresses the plasticity-stability dilemma in machine learning. AIoT Defender achieves 97.3% detection accuracy against zero-day threats within 12 minutes of deployment and maintains over 99% detection accuracy against cyberattacks. The system connects to Nothreat's Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) patterns database for automated endpoint protection. The solution operates autonomously without requiring human intervention in the training loop. All processing occurs locally at the device level, eliminating reliance on cloud processing. This architecture reduces infrastructure complexity and cybersecurity costs. AIoT Defender is designed as an OEM-ready solution for deployment across diverse connected devices including edge systems, industrial IoT devices, drones, vehicles, and industrial control systems. The system supports regulatory compliance frameworks including ISO 27001, SOC 2, NIST 800-53, and GDPR through embedded security controls.

Nothreat AIoT Defender FAQ

Common questions about Nothreat AIoT Defender including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Nothreat AIoT Defender is AI-powered edge firewall for IIoT devices with zero-day threat detection developed by Nothreat. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with IOT Security, SCADA.

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