Radiflow iSID Visibility and Anomaly Detection Description

Radiflow iSID is a network monitoring solution designed for operational technology and industrial control system environments. The product performs non-intrusive monitoring of network traffic through deep packet inspection of mirrored traffic streams without disrupting operations. The solution automatically generates a baseline topology and behavioral model of the OT environment, including all devices, ports, and connections. It provides network visibility through passive scanning, creating visual network models with multiple display modes including Purdue, Flow, Analyst, and Custom views. iSID performs asset inventory management by automatically discovering assets and building an inventory that includes device roles and their impact on the OT environment. It monitors legacy and modern asset types along with their communication protocols, and can separate illegitimate assets and internet-facing assets for management purposes. The product monitors configuration changes in PLCs, RTUs, IEDs, and other network devices, providing alerts for firmware changes, configuration modifications, and operational parameter deviations. It detects anomalies based on behavioral analysis using parameters such as device sequence sampling time and frequency of operational values. iSID includes vulnerability management capabilities that identify and map publicly known vulnerabilities (CVEs) and provides asset patch management. It uses threat intelligence, SNORT-based signatures, and common attack signatures to detect threats targeting industrial protocols and devices. The solution supports both centralized deployment using iSAP Smart Collectors and local deployment at remote sites. It includes MSSP-ready capabilities for central management of multiple instances.