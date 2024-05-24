VicOne xCarbon Description

VicOne xCarbon is a lightweight, modularized intrusion detection and prevention system designed for automotive electronic control units (ECUs) and in-vehicle networks. The software operates on various hardware types, from low-end MCUs to high-end HPCs, with minimal CPU and memory usage. The system detects malicious system activities, network threats, and CAN anomalies using over 2,000 threat expert rules derived from automotive threat intelligence. These rules identify attack signatures for threats including denial-of-service attacks and container escape attempts. xCarbon provides host-based intrusion detection for system integrity monitoring, Ethernet firewall capabilities for network vulnerability identification, and CAN anomaly detection for malicious message identification. The system supports both detection and automated response capabilities at the edge, allowing customizable actions when threats are encountered. The platform includes a management console for lifecycle management, enabling rule updates and deployment across multiple instances. It functions as a VSOC sensor, collecting telemetry data and security events for off-board analysis while reducing log transfer volume through machine learning models. Additional capabilities include container security, virtual machine environment support, virtual patch deployment for vulnerability protection, and Edge AI detection using NPU-powered computing to correlate vehicle data across multiple ECUs. The system supports software-defined vehicle architectures and service-oriented architectures.