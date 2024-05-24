Claroty xDome Network Protection Description

Claroty xDome Network Protection is a component of the Claroty Platform designed to provide network security for cyber-physical systems (CPS) across industrial, commercial, and healthcare environments. The product focuses on protecting operational technology (OT), industrial control systems (ICS), and other cyber-physical infrastructure. The solution is part of the broader Claroty xDome platform which includes capabilities for asset inventory, exposure management, threat detection, secure access, and operational efficiency. Network Protection specifically addresses the security of network communications and traffic within CPS environments. The platform utilizes multiple discovery methods including Claroty Edge, passive monitoring, safe queries, project file analysis, and ecosystem enrichment to gain visibility into connected assets. It incorporates an AI-driven CPS library to enhance visibility and vulnerability attribution across cyber-physical systems. Claroty xDome Network Protection is designed to support various verticals including manufacturing, energy, utilities, commercial buildings, data centers, healthcare facilities, and government sectors. The solution aims to help organizations achieve both cyber resilience and operational resilience by protecting critical infrastructure from cyber threats while maintaining operational continuity.