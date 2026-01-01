AhnLab CPS PLUS Description

AhnLab CPS PLUS is a unified cyber-physical system (CPS) protection platform designed to secure OT endpoints, networks, and OT-connected IT systems across manufacturing, gas, energy, and transportation industries. The platform implements an IT-OT unified security approach to address CPS protection requirements. The platform follows a systematic threat management process consisting of identification, detection, and response phases. It provides visibility into CPS assets, detects cyber threats and anomalies, and implements responses while maintaining operational availability and system performance. AhnLab CPS PLUS includes multiple integrated security modules: AhnLab ICM for central management and monitoring, AhnLab EPS for OT endpoint protection with application/device control and malware detection, AhnLab XTD for OT network visibility and threat detection, AhnLab Xcanner for portable antivirus scanning, AhnLab XTG for OT network segmentation and perimeter security, AhnLab Data Diode for unidirectional data transfer, AhnLab MDS for network sandboxing, AhnLab EPP and V3 for IT endpoint protection, and AhnLab TIP for threat intelligence. The platform consolidates management and monitoring of CPS endpoint and network security modules, threat intelligence platforms, and SIEM through the central management console. AhnLab is a member of OT-ISAC and has been recognized as a CPS Security Leader in Frost Radar 2025.