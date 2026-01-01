AhnLab CPS PLUS Logo

AhnLab CPS PLUS

Unified platform for protecting cyber-physical systems across OT, IT, and IoT

OT Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

AhnLab CPS PLUS Description

AhnLab CPS PLUS is a unified cyber-physical system (CPS) protection platform designed to secure OT endpoints, networks, and OT-connected IT systems across manufacturing, gas, energy, and transportation industries. The platform implements an IT-OT unified security approach to address CPS protection requirements. The platform follows a systematic threat management process consisting of identification, detection, and response phases. It provides visibility into CPS assets, detects cyber threats and anomalies, and implements responses while maintaining operational availability and system performance. AhnLab CPS PLUS includes multiple integrated security modules: AhnLab ICM for central management and monitoring, AhnLab EPS for OT endpoint protection with application/device control and malware detection, AhnLab XTD for OT network visibility and threat detection, AhnLab Xcanner for portable antivirus scanning, AhnLab XTG for OT network segmentation and perimeter security, AhnLab Data Diode for unidirectional data transfer, AhnLab MDS for network sandboxing, AhnLab EPP and V3 for IT endpoint protection, and AhnLab TIP for threat intelligence. The platform consolidates management and monitoring of CPS endpoint and network security modules, threat intelligence platforms, and SIEM through the central management console. AhnLab is a member of OT-ISAC and has been recognized as a CPS Security Leader in Frost Radar 2025.

AhnLab CPS PLUS FAQ

Common questions about AhnLab CPS PLUS including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

AhnLab CPS PLUS is Unified platform for protecting cyber-physical systems across OT, IT, and IoT developed by AhnLab. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, Centralized Management, Endpoint Protection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →