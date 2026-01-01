AhnLab CPS PLUS
Unified platform for protecting cyber-physical systems across OT, IT, and IoT
AhnLab CPS PLUS
Unified platform for protecting cyber-physical systems across OT, IT, and IoT
AhnLab CPS PLUS Description
AhnLab CPS PLUS is a unified cyber-physical system (CPS) protection platform designed to secure OT endpoints, networks, and OT-connected IT systems across manufacturing, gas, energy, and transportation industries. The platform implements an IT-OT unified security approach to address CPS protection requirements. The platform follows a systematic threat management process consisting of identification, detection, and response phases. It provides visibility into CPS assets, detects cyber threats and anomalies, and implements responses while maintaining operational availability and system performance. AhnLab CPS PLUS includes multiple integrated security modules: AhnLab ICM for central management and monitoring, AhnLab EPS for OT endpoint protection with application/device control and malware detection, AhnLab XTD for OT network visibility and threat detection, AhnLab Xcanner for portable antivirus scanning, AhnLab XTG for OT network segmentation and perimeter security, AhnLab Data Diode for unidirectional data transfer, AhnLab MDS for network sandboxing, AhnLab EPP and V3 for IT endpoint protection, and AhnLab TIP for threat intelligence. The platform consolidates management and monitoring of CPS endpoint and network security modules, threat intelligence platforms, and SIEM through the central management console. AhnLab is a member of OT-ISAC and has been recognized as a CPS Security Leader in Frost Radar 2025.
AhnLab CPS PLUS FAQ
Common questions about AhnLab CPS PLUS including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
AhnLab CPS PLUS is Unified platform for protecting cyber-physical systems across OT, IT, and IoT developed by AhnLab. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, Centralized Management, Endpoint Protection.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership