TXOne Network Defense Description

TXOne Network Defense is a network security solution designed for operational technology environments. The product addresses security challenges specific to industrial control systems, including flat network architectures, complex interconnections, and OT-specific threats. The solution consists of three main product families: - EdgeIPS Family: Transparent security appliances that provide network protection without disrupting OT operations - EdgeFire Family: Next-generation firewalls designed for industrial networks - EdgeOne: Network defense console for centralized management The product focuses on the production phase of the asset security lifecycle, providing network security capabilities tailored to industrial sectors. It is designed to address limitations of traditional IT security solutions when applied to OT environments. TXOne Network Defense aims to enhance network resilience in industrial settings where operational continuity, equipment safety, and process reliability are critical requirements. The solution addresses the unique constraints of OT networks, including legacy systems, specialized protocols, and the need for high availability.