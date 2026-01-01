TXOne OT Security Description

TXOne OT Security provides cybersecurity solutions designed for operational technology and industrial control system environments. The platform implements an OT zero trust methodology to protect ICS assets throughout their lifecycle. The product suite includes three main solution areas: - Security inspection capabilities for handheld asset and device scanning, enabling defense of air-gapped environments and supply chain security without requiring installation - Endpoint protection designed for ICS assets operating in extreme conditions, utilizing OT zero trust-based security - Network defense featuring OT-native network segmentation and asset shielding to protect legacy and unpatched endpoints The platform addresses workforce, workload, and workplace security needs across multiple industrial verticals including semiconductor manufacturing, automotive, and food and beverage industries. Solutions are designed to minimize the impact of cyber incidents while maintaining operational continuity in industrial environments. TXOne OT Security focuses on addressing security weaknesses specific to industrial environments, providing protection for critical infrastructure and ICS operations.