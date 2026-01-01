TXOne OT Security
OT zero trust security platform for industrial control systems
TXOne OT Security
OT zero trust security platform for industrial control systems
TXOne OT Security Description
TXOne OT Security provides cybersecurity solutions designed for operational technology and industrial control system environments. The platform implements an OT zero trust methodology to protect ICS assets throughout their lifecycle. The product suite includes three main solution areas: - Security inspection capabilities for handheld asset and device scanning, enabling defense of air-gapped environments and supply chain security without requiring installation - Endpoint protection designed for ICS assets operating in extreme conditions, utilizing OT zero trust-based security - Network defense featuring OT-native network segmentation and asset shielding to protect legacy and unpatched endpoints The platform addresses workforce, workload, and workplace security needs across multiple industrial verticals including semiconductor manufacturing, automotive, and food and beverage industries. Solutions are designed to minimize the impact of cyber incidents while maintaining operational continuity in industrial environments. TXOne OT Security focuses on addressing security weaknesses specific to industrial environments, providing protection for critical infrastructure and ICS operations.
TXOne OT Security FAQ
Common questions about TXOne OT Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
TXOne OT Security is OT zero trust security platform for industrial control systems developed by TXOne Networks. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Critical Infrastructure, Endpoint Protection.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership