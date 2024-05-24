Claroty Platform Description

Claroty Platform (xDome) is a cyber-physical system (CPS) security platform designed to protect operational technology environments across industrial, commercial, healthcare, and public sector organizations. The platform provides visibility into OT, IoT, IoMT, and IT assets through multiple discovery methods including passive monitoring, active queries, and project file analysis. The platform offers asset inventory management with an AI-driven CPS library for device identification and vulnerability attribution. It includes exposure management capabilities to identify and prioritize security risks across cyber-physical systems. Network protection features enable segmentation and access control for OT environments. Claroty Platform provides threat detection capabilities to identify malicious activity and anomalies in operational networks. The secure access component controls remote access to critical infrastructure and industrial systems. The platform includes operational efficiency tools to support maintenance and compliance workflows. Discovery methods include Claroty Edge for distributed deployments, passive network monitoring, safe active queries, project file analysis from engineering workstations, and ecosystem enrichment through third-party integrations. The platform supports multiple deployment models and can be integrated with existing security infrastructure. The solution addresses regulatory compliance requirements across different sectors and provides capabilities for both cyber resilience and operational resilience objectives.