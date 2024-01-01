AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software providing solutions for various industries including chemicals, oil, gas, energy, power generation, renewables, data centers, water and wastewater, metals mining, and more. Their products cover engineering solutions, operations solutions, data management solutions, and digital transformation solutions.

BusKill is a laptop kill cord that can trigger your computer to lock or shutdown when it's physically separated from you.

