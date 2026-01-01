Radiflow vSAP RF-2180 Smart Collector Logo

Radiflow vSAP RF-2180 Smart Collector

Distributed collector for OT traffic aggregation and threat detection

OT Security
Commercial
Radiflow vSAP RF-2180 Smart Collector Description

The Radiflow vSAP RF-2180 Smart Collector is a distributed network monitoring device designed for operational technology environments. It is deployed at remote sites to collect and process network traffic before forwarding it to a central threat detection system. The device receives LAN traffic through port mirroring from local switches and filters out irrelevant data while preserving SCADA protocol traffic such as ModBus. It uses a patented compression algorithm that achieves compression ratios up to 1:10 to reduce bandwidth consumption when transmitting data to central monitoring locations. The Smart Collector features three 1Gbit Ethernet ports that operate passively without interfering with network operations. It transmits data unidirectionally through encrypted tunnels over transport networks to the central iSID Threat Detection System, where the compressed data is decompressed without information loss for analysis. The device is designed to withstand challenging environmental conditions at remote sites and substations. It enables network-wide visibility of connected devices and traffic patterns across distributed OT networks while minimizing infrastructure modifications. Users can configure compression levels for different data classes based on their requirements. The vSAP Smart Collector works in conjunction with Radiflow's iSID Industrial Threat Detection System to provide centralized monitoring and analysis of corporate-wide network and device activity.

Radiflow vSAP RF-2180 Smart Collector is Distributed collector for OT traffic aggregation and threat detection developed by Radiflow. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with ICS, Industrial Control Systems, Network Monitoring.

